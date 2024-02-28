Reports of damage in Grand Blanc after severe storms hit
After severe storms hit the area, we're hearing reports of damage in Grand Blanc. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the Grand Blanc area overnight.
A rare February thunderstorm threat continues in southern Ontario Tuesday evening and overnight, followed by a dramatic temperature drop with the threat of a quick freeze by Wednesday evening. Be sure to plan ahead and stay up-to-date on the forecast
It’s a week of all seasons across Ontario this week as record warmth and a chance for thunderstorms give way to a dramatic cooldown and the risk for snow
Scientists have looked back in time to reconstruct the past life of Antarctica’s “Doomsday Glacier.” Their findings give an alarming insight into future melting
Mexico’s most dangerous active volcano spewed ash and smoke on Tuesday, with photos showing massive columns of gray emissions – large enough to ground nearby flights.
Thunderstorms have crept into Ontario Tuesday morning and will continue through the day. Nocturnal storms are also possible. Metoeorlogist Nadine Powell has more
The Weather Network's Mark Robinson is in southern Ontario.
VANCOUVER — A special weather statement for a wintry mix of rain and snow has prompted an advisory for drivers in parts of British Columbia’s South Coast to prepare for poor road conditions. Environment Canada issued the statement for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler and the Sea to Sky Highway, saying the system will move in on Tuesday through to late Wednesday. A snowfall warning has also been issued for B.C.'s Northern Coast and Inland sections, with up to 25 centimetre
The East Coast will be next in line for a complex weather setup that will bring winter and spring impacts to the region Wednesday and Thursday.
Experts say they “remain optimistic” about the young whale’s future.
Arctic air is ushering in low-elevation snow for the B.C. South Coast this week, unusual winter conditions for the region
The National Hurricane Center unveils a more detailed way to read hurricanes | Opinion
At Jolene Noble's family cattle farm near Manning, Alta., in the northwest Peace River region, there's virtually no snow on the ground — something she said she has never seen before.Ranchland No. 66, AlbertIt comes after a hot summer where she didn't see substantial rain until late July. Any moisture that added to the soil is now long gone.Without more snow, Noble said there won't be enough surface water runoff to refill the dugouts on their pasture."Everybody's nervous," she said."For spring an
Nearly 63,000 small pieces of plastic were pulled from Toronto Harbour over six months last year — thanks to trash traps, according to research data released on Monday.The plastic pieces were part of 43 kilograms of garbage removed from the water from May to October 2023, according to PortsToronto and the University of Toronto Trash Team, a community outreach organization.In a news release on Monday, PortsToronto said its network of trash traps includes eight Seabins, which are floating garbage
It's not time to pack up your winter boots just yet — Mother Nature is delivering fresh snow to parts of the South Coast Tuesday afternoon.Environment Canada issued special weather statements for communities throughout Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler and the Sea to Sky Highway.Environment Canada meteorologist Derek Lee says the region is currently gripped by cool air that is colliding with a warm and wet Pacific system, bringing two to five centimetres of snow."Locations
The paw seemingly dwarfed the size of the head of the man holding it.
Arctic air sweeps across the Prairies, blanketing the region with snow and strong wind causing blowing snow and significant delays. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides detailed analysis of the conditions and their impacts on travel.
Firefighters in Australia are battling a huge blaze that has forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people amid some of the worst fire conditions in years.
From the consistent warm weather of places like California or Florida, to the consistent cold and snowy terrains of Alaska, not only flocks warm or cold lovers to these states but hikes the cost of...
Rare, endangered sawfish have died. Researchers have leads, but a culprit remains elusive.
Several Caribbean nations have contacted Trinidad and Tobago to coordinate responses as the government of the twin-island country tries to halt oil spilling from a barge that capsized in early February while carrying up to 35,000 barrels of fuel oil. "We have divided Aruba's territory in four sections so each department is monitoring," the director of Aruba's Crisis Management Office (CMO), Rino Hermans, told Reuters.