Reports: Florida Atlantic University to restart presidential search
Florida Atlantic University may need to restart its presidential search, according to several reports.
Florida Atlantic University may need to restart its presidential search, according to several reports.
The multi-hyphenate shares a new photo modeling a new one-piece swimsuit from her fashion brand
Andre Braugher died following a brief battle with lung cancer. His publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed the cancer diagnosis to The New York Times Thursday — four days after the beloved actor passed away at the age of 61. (According to a 2014 New York Times Magazine profile, Braugher, a former smoker, had quit “years ago.”) …
The GOP former House speaker also revealed what Republicans in Congress now say about the second impeachment of the former president.
Princess Margaret died on Feb. 9, 2002 following a series of strokes
EXCLUSIVE: Oversight panel ranking member tells The Independent that a GOP-authored contempt resolution against Hunter Biden won’t be justified
Text messages with rare criticism of Vladimir Putin appeared behind the Russian president on a giant studio screen during his televised annual phone-in.
Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly embarrassed by claims that they had a photoshop fail on their Christmas card.
Trump or any potential future president would need a 2/3rds vote of the Senate to withdraw from the major defense alliance.
A Russian drone attack on Ukraine violated NATO airspace over Romania overnight and caused German Eurofighters to scramble in response, German news channel ntv reported on Dec. 14.
The Queen's former royal chef Darren McGrady has revealed the family's surprising Christmas dinner tradition for young Prince William and Prince Harry
“He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he’s so cocky now.”
Britain's defense ministry said Russian military bloggers demanded Col. Gen. Mikhail Teplinsky's resignation after the failures.
"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift," Winfrey tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story
Despite reports that Travis Kelce was planning to throw the "best birthday possible" for Taylor Swift, she seemed to throw her own party at NYC's The Box.
Lively wore the sexy look to celebrate Taylor Swift's birthday in New York City
A person who was on set told Variety that Momoa has "always dressed in that bohemian style" and wasn't dressing like Depp.
An enhanced CPP can be a financial relief for millions of Canadians, but it’s still not a viable, standalone income source for most retirees. The post Canadian Retirees: Your Pension Is About to See a Boost in 2024 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Jo Frost, AKA Supernanny, shared her insight into Prince Louis cheeky and 'unpredictable' behaviour whenever the five-year-old royal is with his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte
The warning sign comes from Alzheimer Scotland.
The reigning PEOPLE Sexiest Man Alive was surrounded by his family at Tuesday's event in Los Angeles