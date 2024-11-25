Reports of two missing Britons after yacht sinks off coast of Egypt

Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent
2 min read

Consular support is being provided to “a number of British nationals and their families” after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea off Egypt, the Foreign Office said.

There are reports that four Britons were on board the vessel south of the coastal town of Marsa Alam and two of them remain missing.

Amr Hanafi, governor of the Red Sea region, said the yacht was carrying 44 people.

Locator graphic showing location where the vessel sank
(PA Graphic)

This included 31 foreign nationals from the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, Finland, China, Slovakia, Spain and Ireland.

Twenty-eight people were saved by rescuers, with 16 people, including four Egyptians still missing, Mr Hanafi said on Monday evening.

Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs also said that it is “aware of this incident and is providing consular assistance” without revealing further details.

A spokesperson for travel trade organisation Abta said: “We have been in contact with our members to see if they had any customers on the ship affected by this incident.”

A distress call was made from the yacht shortly before dawn on Monday.

The vessel had left Marsa Alam for a five-day sailing.

Mr Hanafi said that according to those on board, a “high sea wave” hit the vessel and caused it to capsize in “about five or seven minutes”.

Some passengers were inside the cabins, “which is why they couldn’t get out of the boat”, his statement on Facebook said.

Rescuers wait on the beach of Marsa Alam, Egypt, after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea
Rescuers wait on the beach of Marsa Alam, Egypt, after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea (AP)

Mr Hanafi also ruled out that there was a technical defect to the ship, saying that all the required licences had been obtained for The Sea Story.

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority warned of high waves on the Red Sea and advised against maritime activity on Sunday and Monday.

The yacht was operated by Dive Pro Liveaboard, which is based in the Egyptian resort of Hurghada.

The company said it has no information on the matter.

Rescue operations are being co-ordinated by the Egyptian military and the Red Sea Governorate.

Armed forces aircraft were deployed above the scene as part of the response.

Marsa Alam is a popular destination for tourists embarking on diving holidays, as it is near large areas with coral reefs.

Three Britons died in June last year when the diving boat they were on burst into flames off Marsa Alam.

The fire was caused by a suspected electrical fault.

