Reports Government plans to curb under-16s’ social media use ‘speculation’

Under plans, teens could need parental permission before setting up accounts on sites such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok (Dominic Lipinski / PA)

The science minister has said reports that the UK Government is considering restricting under-16s’ social media use are “speculation”.

Andrew Griffith said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s administration “isn’t a Government that philosophically bans things for the sake of it”.

The Government is considering launching a consultation in the new year around possible restrictions being placed on those under the age of 16 using social media platforms, in an effort to bolster UK online safety laws.

The plans could see teenagers required to gain their parents’ permission before setting up an account on sites such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

This isn’t a Government that philosophically bans things for the sake of it, but it is about putting parents in control and protecting our children

Andrew Griffith, Minister of State for Science, Research and Innovation

Asked whether he could provide more details on the possible plans, Mr Griffith told LBC radio: “I can’t because this is speculation. At this point, it is about a consultation that is rumoured to happen in the new year.”

He added: “I guess, if you look forward to what else, what more the Government could be doing, that would be the logic behind a consultation.

“It is about getting that balance. I know parents worry about these things; some bad things happen out there on social media. If we can help parents, then we will, but it is always about a balance.”

The Conservative minister said it was “right you don’t just charge off and do these things”, and that industry needed to be consulted about any potential new social media restrictions.

“Let me just emphasise it is about a balance. This isn’t a Government that philosophically bans things for the sake of it, but it is about putting parents in control and protecting our children,” he said.

A Government spokesperson said it “did not comment on speculation”, but added that its “commitment to making the UK the safest place to be a child online is unwavering, as evidenced by our landmark Online Safety Act.

“In doing this, we also recognise the benefits of safe social media use to children as they learn about the world around them.”

The Online Safety Act passed into law in November, and requires social media companies to curb the spread of illegal content on their platforms and protect children from seeing potentially harmful material, with large fines among the potential penalties for those who breach the new rules.

What are the current social media rules for under-16s?

Data protection laws also states that only children aged 13 and over can sign up to most social media sites without parental permission. This includes Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. However, users only need to disclose their date of birth, a measure that is easily bypassed.

For some apps, those over 13 but under 18 may be restricted as to what content they can view on the platform.