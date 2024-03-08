Carolina Hurricanes make another NHL trade deadline move, add forward from Capitals

After mostly minor deals in previous years at the NHL trade deadline, the Carolina Hurricanes are making a big splash in 2024.

Fewer than 12 hours after announcing the acquisition of Jake Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Hurricanes are adding another forward to their arsenal.

The Canes announced late Friday morning they have traded a third-round draft pick in 2025 to the Washington Capitals for forward Evgeny Kuznetsov. The Capitals will retain 50% of Kuznetsov’s $7.8 million salary. He is signed through the 2024-25 season. His salary cap hit to the Canes will be about $3.9 million.

Kuznetzov, 31, has only played for the Capitals in his NHL career, which began in 2013. He’s been durable, skating in at least 63 games in each full NHL season since his second season in the league. His best year, statistically, came in 2017-18, when he had 27 goals and 56 assists for 83 points in the regular season, and 12 goals and 32 points in the playoffs as the Caps won the Stanley Cup.

The past two years have been a struggle, both for Kuznetsov and the Capitals, who failed to make the Stanley Cup playoffs a year ago, and are on track to miss the postseason again this season.

Kuznetsov has also had some personal struggles. He entered the NHL player assistance program on Feb. 5 this year after a mediocre run to begin the season (17 points in 43 games). The program is available to help NHLers dealing with mental health, substance abuse or other issues.

According to a news release from the NHL, he was cleared to resume practicing with the Capitals on March 2, and has entered the follow-up phase of the program. He has not yet officially been cleared to play games.

When he was at his best, he was among the best setup men in the NHL, often feeding superstar Alexander Ovechkin for goal after goal during the Caps’ run to the Stanley Cup.

In 2019, he was suspended without pay for three regular-season games by the NHL for “inappropriate conduct.” That came less than a month after he was banned from playing for Russia for four years because of a positive test for cocaine.

He returned to form in 2021-22, with 24 goals and 78 points in the 2021-22 season, but his production dropped off as the Caps’ playoff streak ended after eight years.