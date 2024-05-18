Reports: One person dead, one police officer shot in Gastonia on Saturday

Police are at the scene of a fatal shooting in Gastonia on Saturday afternoon where a police officer also was shot, local TV stations are reporting.

Police Chief Trent Conard has scheduled a 5 p.m. news conference to discuss the shooting, city of Gastonia spokesman Bill McGinty said.

Officers responded to the 400 block of South King Street around 1:20 p.m., Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC reported.

One person is confirmed dead, according to Gaston County EMS, WBTV reported. Both stations said an officer also had shot someone, citing Gaston County EMS

Police have released no details about the shooting.

“My prayers are with the officer, their family, and the Gastonia Police Department,” state Attorney General Josh Stein said on X, the former Twitter, just after 4 p.m.

This is a developing story.