Reports: Russia tried to kill CEO of Rheinmetall

STORY: Russia planned to assassinate the chief executive of German arms-maker Rheinmetall...

... and the U.S. and Germany had foiled their plot.

That's according to reports from CNN and the New York Times on Thursday.

They say the plot to kill CEO Armin Papperger was one of a series of Russian government plans to assassinate industry executives across Europe who were supporting Ukraine's war effort.

Rheinmetall had been producing artillery shells and vehicles for Ukraine.

The reports say U.S. intelligence first discovered the plot earlier this year.

They told German security services, who were able to protect Papperger.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declined to comment on the report when asked about it during a press conference at the NATO summit in Washington.

While NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg did not respond directly, he did say Russia's intimidation tactics haven't worked.

"I will not go into that specific report. What I can say is that we have seen a pattern, a Russian campaign organized by the security services to conduct hostile actions against NATO allies across the alliance. <> And what we have seen over the last months is that NATO allies have not been intimidated. NATO allies are actually stepping up their support, delivering more aid to support to Ukraine."

Rheinmetall said in a statement that "necessary measures are always taken" in regular consultation with security authorities.

Rheinmetall is one of the world's biggest producers of artillery and tank shells.

It began ramping up production after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Since then, it has set up a joint venture with a Ukrainian state-owned conglomerate to build and repair tanks in Ukraine, and also announced plans to open an ammunition factory in the war-torn country.

The Russian embassy in Washington and the Kremlin did not comment on the report.

A spokesperson for Germany's Interior Ministry said the government was generally taking the threats posed by Moscow very seriously.