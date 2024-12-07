REPORTS: Shane Bieber returns to Guardians after deal negotiation
Shane Bieber is returning to the Cleveland Guardians after a deal was negotiated by Rosenhaus Sports, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.
Shane Bieber is returning to the Cleveland Guardians after a deal was negotiated by Rosenhaus Sports, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.
Major League Baseball's trade market looks set to include a handful of All-Stars and a former MVP.
As the baseball world waits for news on where Juan Soto will sign, fans are holding on to clues wherever they can possibly get them. One unlikely but potential source is the comments of a post on TikTok. But while others have remained fairly tight-lipped during the free…
Saline Dion is A++++.
Um, no offense NFL fans, but make sure to check your rulebook. As you might have seen on Thursday night, Dan Campbell made a truly gutsy call on fourth down with under a minute to go in the Detroit Lions' eventual 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers. Instead of ki
This former Flyers forward is set to be placed on waivers for the purposes of contract termination.
Bedard was one of many Team Canada snubs many thought could have made the 4 Nations Face-Off roster.
The quarterback said it's "heartbreaking" realizing he's losing friends and family in the trailer for his upcoming Netflix docuseries
This former Edmonton Oilers forward will be playing on the KHL World Team.
Most coaches would have settled for a go-ahead field goal attempt with 43 seconds left. Dan Campbell and the Lions went for it on fourth down.
The former Patriots coach reportedly "wants to coach again" amid his relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson
This Lightning superstar had a big game against the Sharks.
When Jamahal Hill saw Alex Pereira at the UFC Peformance Institute, he kept his same energy from social media to real life. Hill on Thursday confronted Pereira at the UFC PI in Las Vegas. To no surprise, the interaction was far from amicable as the two sized each other up…
Former Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen never forgot where he came from.
The Maple Leafs hit a home run with power forward Matthew Knies, says Adam Proteau. He is now one of Toronto's core forwards who deserves a lucrative contract extension.
"He has ESPN's full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready," the sports network said in a statement.
It's LIV vs. PGA in the 2024 edition of The Showdown. Here's everything you need to know.
This former Sabres forward will be missing some time.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks fired coach Luke Richardson on Thursday, signaling their frustration with the state of the franchise's rebuilding project.
Swift will perform three sold out shows starting Friday.
Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss is stepping away from his ESPN analyst role for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge, the network said in a statement.