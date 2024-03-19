Reports of shots fired in Fort St. John nothing more than fireworks, police say

The RCMP says loud bangs heard near Kelly’s Convenience in Fort St. John on Sunday were fireworks, not gunshots.

A resident took to Facebook after hearing loud bangs around 10 p.m. on March 17th, believing it was gunfire.

Community members commented on the post, sharing their growing concerns.

“This town is so sketchy now,” read one of the comments.

However, according to RCMP, the bangs in the area were merely nothing more than fireworks.

“It appears that the loud bangs were just fireworks,” said Cpl. Alex Berube.

The reaction is no surprise as Fort St. John residents and public officials have become concerned about an increase in gunfire within the town over the past year.

In December, Fort St. John Mayor Lilia Hansen penned a letter to B.C.’s Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth, imploring him to consider enacting the province’s Community Safety Act and its amendments in the city.

According to the provincial government, the Community Safety Act would have authorized a director of community safety to be designated and establish a mechanism for addressing problem properties in communities.

Hansen’s letter starts by saying Fort St. John and other communities have experienced an increase in criminal activity, which she claims is partly due to drug addiction and mental illness.

More recently, Peace River North MLA Dan Davies hosted a town hall to discuss crime in the region with residents.

Edward Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca