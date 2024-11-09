Republican Adam Kinzinger Says He Has ‘Absolutely No Fear’ of Trump

Former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger has a clear message for President-elect Donald Trump’s detractors: “No fear.”

Kinzinger—a vocal Trump critic who served on the January 6 House Committee—said he has no fear of Trump exacting revenge on his opponents in his second term.

“Can I be clear about something? I have absolutely no fear of Trump. Honest to God,” said Kinzinger in a post on Instagram Threads. “This narrative that his opponents are intimidated is what MAGA wants to believe. No, we are REINVIGORATED.”

Kinzinger’s post comes on the heels of Trump’s threats to use military force against those who have talked openly against him and enemies “from within.” Some officials at the Pentagon are reportedly already discussing what to do in the event of such illegal orders, reported CNN.

In his post, Kinzinger said Trump’s attempts to exploit the military’s force were “weak.”

“Just a reminder, Trump himself is weak and scared,” wrote Kinzinger, who is an Air Force veteran. “Don’t be intimidated, I’m absolutely not, and you shouldn’t be either.”

He added, “The online flying monkeys are just as weak. We will just be ready to pick up the pieces.”