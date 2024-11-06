Republican Alina Garcia leading in race for Miami-Dade elections supervisor

Republican Rep. Alina Garcia is leading in the race for Miami-Dade elections supervisor after the polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, in the first time voters have been able to choose the position in over a half-century.

Garcia had nearly 56% of the vote as of 8:40 p.m., with 670 out of 757 precincts counted. Her opponent, elections lawyer and former state Rep. Juan Carlos “J.C.” Planas, had 44% of the vote.

Prior to her election in the Florida House of Representatives in 2022, Garcia worked for numerous elected officials throughout Florida, including former U.S. Rep. David Rivera, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio when he was a state representative, former state Sen. Frank Artiles, Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo and Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo.

The supervisor of elections is responsible for guarding the democratic process in the most populous county in Florida, overseeing the county’s federal, state, county and municipal elections. The 134-person elections department operates over 500 polling sites and serves over 1.5 million registered voters.

Previously, candidates for the position were appointed by the county mayor, but in 2018 voters approved a constitutional amendment that made five offices — sheriff, tax collector, property appraiser, supervisor of election, and clerk of court — separate from county government.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.