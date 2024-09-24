Republican Chad Brown, candidate for NC secretary of state, answers our questions

To help inform voters about the Nov. 5, 2024, election, this candidate questionnaire is available to be republished by local publications in North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Chad Brown

Political party: Republican

Age as of Nov. 5, 2024: 53

Campaign website: ElectChadBrown.com

Current occupation: Territory Manager for a steel company

Professional experience: I have dedicated the past 15 years of my life to public service. I have served in various government roles, including as Mayor of Stanley (NC) and Chairman of the Board of Gaston County Commissioners. Throughout my career, I have strongly advocated for government transparency, accountability and fairness. Government should work for the people, not the other way around, and I am committed to fighting for the rights and interests of every citizen in our state.

Education: North Greenville (college) North Gaston (high school)

Please list any notable government or civic involvement. I have served in various government roles, including mayor of Stanley (NC) and chairman of the Board of Gaston County Commissioners. I am also a part of the State’s Parks and Recreation Board.

What would be your top priority if elected?

Foster a strong and vibrant business community by reducing unnecessary regulations and streamlining processes. I want to make it easier for entrepreneurs and small businesses to succeed and create jobs.

What percentage raises should your state agency’s employees receive in the next state budget?

I would analyze my agency’s compensation and budget, then recommend a targeted raise percentage to the legislature, balancing fairness and fiscal responsibility.

Will you attend all Council of State meetings?

I would prioritize attending all Council of State meetings. This important governing body requires my active participation to represent my agency and the citizens of North Carolina effectively. Barring unavoidable conflicts, I would be present and engaged at every council proceeding.

How will you work with the other nine members of the council, including the governor?

I would work collaboratively and bipartisanly with the governor and other council members. I would prioritize open communication, finding common ground and respecting everyone’s roles. I aim to be an effective consensus-building member of the council.

In North Carolina, most election duties are entrusted to the State Board of Elections. What role, if any, should the NC Secretary of State have in overseeing elections?

The Secretary of State’s office does not have direct authority over NC elections, but I would work closely with the State Board to ensure smooth, secure and accessible voting. This includes providing administrative support, collaborating on voter outreach, monitoring for threats, and coordinating with other agencies. Maintaining public trust in fair elections is paramount.

What is your plan to promote economic development in NC?

Economic growth is vital for NC’s prosperity. I’ll attract businesses, create jobs, and support small firms by streamlining registration and providing resources. I’ll foster innovation and opportunity. But growth requires ethics — I’ll hold the unethical accountable. I’ll collaborate across agencies and communities, actively engage the public, and amplify citizens’ voices in our decisions.

How would you evaluate the current customer service experience provided by the Secretary of State’s office and what, if anything, would you do to improve it?

While some may report positive experiences, others face long waits, unclear processes and difficulty getting answers. I’d address this by 1) ensuring adequate, well-trained staffing, 2) streamlining procedures, 3) investing in user-friendly digital tools, 4) establishing responsive communication channels, and 5) implementing accountability measures. Focusing on citizen and business needs can make the Secretary of State’s office a model of excellent service that fosters trust.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

I believe in respectfully disagreeing with my party when it’s the right thing to do. One area is the need for clearer communication. Clear communication is fundamental to good governance, building trust and collaborating on a shared vision for North Carolina. I’m willing to constructively challenge my party when it better serves the greater good. Open communication and a collaborative spirit are essential for effective public service.

