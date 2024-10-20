Republican Christopher Partain, candidate for NC Senate District 20, answers our questions

To help inform voters about the Nov. 5, 2024, election, this candidate questionnaire is available to be republished by local publications in North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Christopher Partain

District/seat: Senate District 20

County or counties represented: Chatham, Durham

Political party: Republican

Age as of Nov. 5, 2024: 50

Campaign website: cpfornc.com

Current occupation: VP Administration

Professional experience: I became a volunteer firefighter in Cabarrus County while in high school and transitioned to a law enforcement career, making Sergeant within three years of service. In 2005, I entered the transportation sector and have served in various capacities in this industry, managing multi-million dollar budgets while maintaining cost-effective business practices in the private sector which I believe can translate well to the public government sector as well.

Education: Lee University - Cleveland, Tennessee, two years, did not finish my college degree.

Please list any notable government or civic involvement. Former volunteer firefighter and law enforcement officer in North Carolina.

What would be your top priority if elected?

Education funding for teachers and support staff. I have committed if elected to introduce legislation to eliminate state income tax for public K-12 educators and support staff, which would be an immediate 4.5% increase in take-home pay. This is just the beginning of a process to correct our shortcomings in educator pay and make North Carolina a competitive state in education funding without increasing our tax burden to our residents.

By percentage, what raises should state employees, school staff and teachers receive in the next state budget?

This is not a percentage question as I believe our state employees’ pay scales are not representative of our workers’ selected fields. I am a huge proponent of increasing both teacher and support staff pay to better align with our current economic standard and specific to our educational workers, that may require a higher percentage increase when compared with other state employees.

What legislation would you support to improve Triangle transportation, housing or infrastructure? Please be specific.

As a Triangle area resident, I am well aware of the challenges being faced by our citizens with transportation, affordable housing, and infrastructure. Specific to legislation to improve these areas, I believe the N.C. General Assembly must work closely with local governments to assist in improvements on a local level. I also believe we can establish a regional council to better address these needs across city and county lines where impact to our citizens will have a positive outcome across our region.

Do you think the legislature should fund about $500 million for private school vouchers through the Opportunity Scholarship program? Why or why not?

Yes, with restriction. Today these funds are not regulated to meet the same educational demands as we require of our local public school system. I believe we can have both public and private school options when we level the playing field and require any recipient of taxpayer funds to meet or exceed educational metrics established by the N.C. General Assembly in conjunction with our educational leadership.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

I am not a partisan politician. I am running because I love this state and the people I can potentially represent. I am less concerned with a particular stance of either party and more concerned that we get our educational system issues resolved, simplify our governmental processes, and return our government to the people to which it serves. We will not agree on everything, but I choose not to make enemies out of partisan beliefs.

