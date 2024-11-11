Republican David Schweikert wins reelection in affluent Arizona congressional district

Jacques Billeaud
·2 min read

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican David Schweikert has won an eighth term in an affluent congressional district in the Phoenix area by fending off a challenge from a Democratic former state lawmaker.

Schweikert defeated Amish Shah, an emergency room doctor, Sunday in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District that includes north Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills and Paradise Valley.

While Republicans hold a voter registration advantage in the district, it started to trend toward the center after Donald Trump’s 2016 victory as some voters who historically backed Republicans reluctantly voted for Democrats or left their ballots blank.

Redistricting ahead of the 2022 midterms accelerated the trend, fueling hopes among Democrats that Schweikert could be defeated and the district flipped. Schweikert is known for railing against government debt.

The Associated Press left email messages Sunday for the campaigns of Schweikert and Shah seeking comment.

Schweikert has been in close races before. He won reelection in 2022 by just 3,200 votes against a relatively unknown Democrat who received minimal support from national Democrats.

Schweikert’s reputation has been tarnished in recent years by ethics scandals. In 2022, he received a $125,000 fine by the Federal Election Commission for misappropriating campaign funds. Two years prior, he agreed to pay a $50,000 fine and accept 11 campaign finance violations after an investigation by the U.S. House Committee on Ethics.

Shah, who had emerged as the primary winner among a field of six Democrats, had campaigned on reducing the prices for housing and health care.

Earlier Sunday, Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton won reelection against Republican Kelly Cooper in the 4th District, which includes the cities of Tempe, Mesa and Chandler outside of Phoenix. Stanton, a former Phoenix mayor, has served in Congress since 2019.

In the 6th Congressional District, Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani remained locked in a tight race with Democrat Kirsten Engel, whom he narrowly beat two years ago. The district runs from Tucson east to the New Mexico state line and includes a stretch of the Arizona-Mexico border.

The U.S. Senate race between Republican Kari Lake, a well-known former television news anchor and staunch Trump ally, and Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, an Iraq War veteran, also hasn't been decided.

Jacques Billeaud, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Republican US Rep. Eli Crane wins second term in vast Arizona congressional district

    PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Eli Crane has won reelection in a Republican-leaning congressional district covering vast swaths of rural Arizona.

  • Power in the Palms: Inside the pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago

    Political hopefuls flock to Donald Trump's Florida home as the president-elect assembles his cabinet.

  • Elon Musk exerts deepening influence on Donald Trump’s presidential transition

    Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club has been brimming in the last 48 hours with two kinds of people: those angling for a job in the president-elect’s incoming administration, and those trying to influence him into hiring their picks for the top spots.

  • What Katilan Collins’ sources are telling her about Elon Musk’s influence with Trump

    CNN’s Kaitlan Collins shares what her sources from inside Mar-a-lago are telling her about Elon Musk’s influence on president-elect Donald Trump as Trump decides who will be in his new administration.

  • Trump Tells GOP to Bypass Senate Confirmation Process, Block Biden Judicial Appointments

    Despite an incoming Republican majority, Trump wants new party leadership to agree to recess appointments

  • Trump Hiring Drama Begins as He Shuns Two Key MAGA Figures

    President-elect Donald Trump barred ex-Cabinet officials Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo from his new administration in a Truth Social post on Saturday, opting for retribution over unity in one of his first transition announcements. By blocking both of them—one a former presidential primary rival, the other a man with presidential ambitions who has criticized Trump in the past—the incoming president has stayed true to a quest of prioritizing loyalty over all else when building out his second adminis

  • ‘Ice maiden’ Susie Wiles’s demands for accepting top Trump White House role revealed

    Wiles – described by Trump himself as the ‘ice maiden’ – was appointed as his chief of staff on Thursday

  • CNBC Host Fumes At Anthony Scaramucci, Asks If He's 'Embarrassed' By His Trump Take

    Joe Kernen wasn't having it with the former White House communications director after he knocked Donald Trump's rhetoric.

  • CNN Corners Jim Jordan Into Admitting Election was ‘Free and Fair’ in Heated Exchange

    CNN’s Dana Bash pushed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to admit the 2024 election was “free and fair”—though questioned why the GOP could do so only after Donald Trump won while letting false claims of election fraud run rampant when he lost in 2020. Bash asked the Ohio congressman on Sunday’s State of the Union to answer for his party‘s repeated suggestions of election fraud during the 2020 election, a thread that became a party focal point due to Trump’s repeated false assertion that he won the 2020 el

  • ‘Distrustful’ Trump Bypasses State Department Procedures to Call World Leaders

    Donald Trump has reportedly spoken with world leaders like Vladimir Putin this week without the typical oversight of the U.S. State Department and government interpreters. The reasoning for this, as sources explained to The Washington Post, is that Trump is “distrustful” of federal officials after a string of leaked transcripts emerged from calls he made with world leaders during his first White House term. The Post reported its “standard procedure” for incoming presidents to sign an agreement w

  • Former U.S. commerce secretary says he 'can't imagine' Trump would tax Canadian energy

    As the world prepares for U.S. president-elect Donald Trump to impose a global tariff when he takes office in January, his former commerce secretary says he "can't imagine" Trump would want to tax Canadian energy.Wilbur Ross, a billionaire investor who served in Trump's cabinet from 2017 to 2021, said on Rosemary Barton Live that taxing Canadian energy would "raise [U.S.] costs and not help anything with more American jobs.""We import a lot of energy from Canada," Ross told CBC's chief political

  • ‘Not a Lie’: Ex-Pence Aide Claims Trump ‘Recruited Carnies’ at State Fair for Policy Roles

    A former aide to Mike Pence in the Trump administration has claimed that Donald Trump recruited some of his inner circle from an unlikely talent pool. Olivia Troye, the former Homeland Security Advisor to Mike Pence, said that Trump went to extreme measures to ensure a MAGA echo chamber around him, including recruiting carnies at the Iowa State Fair back in August 2023. The master plan, according to Troye, is for Trump to replace his experienced policy experts from within the collection of yes-m

  • Kamala Harris’ ‘The View’ Interview Was Key Mistake of Campaign, James Carville Says | Video

    The Democratic strategist argues the vice president's response to a question on differences with Biden sunk her chances The post Kamala Harris’ ‘The View’ Interview Was Key Mistake of Campaign, James Carville Says | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Trump says Haley, Pompeo will not join second administration

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday that former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not be asked to join his administration. "I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," Trump posted on social media.

  • Iran has developed fentanyl-based chemical weapons

    Iran seems to have weaponized the pharmaceutical fentanyl. It may have given these chemical weapons to Hamas and Hezbollah to use against Israel.

  • Texas Latino men — documented and not — are hopeful for Donald Trump. Here's why.

    For many of the blue-collar Latino men in and around an Austin Home Depot on the day after the 2024 election, Donald Trump made sense.

  • Fox News: Trump Will ‘Bring in Some Bleach’ to Remove ‘Trusted’ Career Politicians from Next Cabinet

    Fox News analyst Nicole Saphier predicted that Donald Trump would turn his back on the pros for his next cabinet. The contributor claimed that the reason for his cabinet’s “high turnover” during his first term was a reliance on “career politicians,” and that he wouldn’t make the same mistake again. “The good news about 2024 is we have a strong Republican bench of people that he can call to the White House and will do a tremendous job,” Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell kicked off the se

  • Young Black and Latino men say they chose Trump because of the economy and jobs. Here's how and why

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Brian Leija, a 31-year-old small-business owner from Belton, Texas, was not surprised that a growing number of Latino men of his generation voted for Donald Trump for president this year. Leija had voted for the Republican in 2016 and 2020.

  • Scott Jennings has some advice for Van Jones and Democrats

    CNN’s Van Jones and Scott Jennings discuss the fallout for Democrats following president-elect Trump’s victory and Republicans re-taking control of the Senate.

  • Here’s how Trump’s tariffs could impact Americans

    Throughout President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign, he spent a lot of time promoting tariffs. It's likely he will try to put these tariff plans into action quickly once he is in office. How could they impact the bottom lines of everyday Americans? We get into it. In this week’s episode of Capitol Gains, Oxford Economics U.S. Chief Economist Ryan Sweet joins host Rachelle Akuffo, Washington Correspondent Ben Werschkul, and senior columnist Rick Newman to discuss the potential impact of Trump’s tariffs and whether or not people would actually see price increases from them. Ultimately it will come down to how broad the tariffs will reach - whether it will hit countries in Europe, China, Mexico, etc - and what exactly is being taxed. “Tariffs are going to be inflationary,” Sweet says. “The magnitude of the inflationary impact or the cost that you and I will feel really depends on how aggressive the Trump administration is, whether or not the tariffs are broad-based, which would mitigate some of the inflationary impacts. Or if they’re across the board and there’s really nowhere to hide, then you’re going to see the impact on inflation.” To learn more, listen to the full episode of Capitol Gains here. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch more Capitol Gains. This post was written by Lauren Pokedoff.