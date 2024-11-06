Republican David Wasinger wins race for MO lt. governor, defeating Democrat Richard Brown

Missouri voters on Tuesday elected Republican David Wasinger to become the state’s next lieutenant governor as Republicans maintain control of the office held by Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.

Wasinger, a lawyer from St. Louis County, has never held elected office. He courted voters through a promise to “take a hammer to the Jefferson City establishment.” Wasinger defeated Democratic state Rep. Richard Brown from Kansas City.

The Associated Press called the race for Wasinger at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday. Unofficial results showed him receiving 56.3% of the vote compared to Brown’s 39.6%, according to the AP.

Wasinger and Brown did not immediately respond to requests for comment early Wednesday morning.

Wasinger was born and raised in Hannibal and now lives in St. Louis County. He previously served on the Board of Curators of the University of Missouri from 2005 to 2011. Throughout his campaign, he touted himself as an “America first conservative” on fiscal, social and constitutional issues.

“Our government is plagued by career politicians and corrupt insiders who prioritize their own interests over those of the people,” he said on his campaign website. “As a conservative outsider, I am committed to taking a hammer to the establishment and bringing accountability and transparency back to Jefferson City.”

Brown, the Democratic nominee, currently serves as the assistant minority floor leader in the Missouri House. He previously worked as a teacher with Kansas City Public Schools for 23 years.

In Missouri, the lieutenant governor runs on a separate ticket from the governor. The office, which is not the most public-facing of statewide offices, largely presides over the state Senate.

But the lieutenant governor is also second in line to the state’s chief executive and, on occasion, will preside as governor when the governor is absent, such as on trips or trade missions.

When former Gov. Eric Greitens was forced to resign in 2018, he was replaced by then-Lt. Gov. Mike Parson. Parson went on to win a full term.