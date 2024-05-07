Republican Frank Farmer is running for Greenville County Council District 22
Neal Katyal also summed up the latest defense by the former president's legal team in his hush money trial as "atrocious."
The judge in Trump's criminal trial agreed to cancel court proceedings on May 17 so the former president could be in West Palm Beach with his son and family
NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors in Donald Trump's hush money trial heard for the first time how and why Michael Cohen's reimbursement for payment the Stormy Daniels' payment was entered as a legal expense. Former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney testified Monday about conversations he had with the company's longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg in January 2017 about reimbursing Cohen for $130,000 he'd paid to lawyer Keith Davidson, Daniels' then-lawyer. McConney said handwritten notes fr
(Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping vowed to “never forget” NATO’s deadly bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade, hours before arriving in Serbia on a swing through Europe aimed at dividing Brussels’ support for the US.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Says a Cease-Fire Plan Backed by Hamas Falls ShortHigh-Tech Trading Firms Race to Grab Bond Market TurfRussians Are Coming to Terms With Putin’s War in UkraineJack Dorsey Leaves Bluesky Board, Calls X ‘Freedom Technology’“Twenty-five years ago to
(Bloomberg) -- Russians are learning to live with the war that Vladimir Putin has unleashed in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Says a Cease-Fire Plan Backed by Hamas Falls ShortHigh-Tech Trading Firms Race to Grab Bond Market TurfRussians Are Coming to Terms With Putin’s War in UkraineJack Dorsey Leaves Bluesky Board, Calls X ‘Freedom Technology’With Putin being sworn in on Tuesday for another six years as president, the invasion has become part of everyday life for many Russians, confoun
Former President Trump on Monday suggested he would be willing to go to jail over repeated violations of his gag order imposed by a New York judge. “This judge has given me a gag order and said you’ll go to jail if you violate it,” Trump told reporters after court adjourned for the day in…
In a bizarre interview, the Republican presidential hopeful also said that “every" legal scholar "all over the world” supported overturning Roe v. Wade.
The former president's niece declared "nobody is stopping him" after Judge Juan Merchan warned that he could face jail time for continued gag order violations.
The White House press secretary shredded the South Dakota governor like a chew toy during a briefing.
MOSCOW/LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned Britain on Monday that if British weapons were used by Ukraine to strike Russian territory then Moscow could hit back at British military installations and equipment both inside Ukraine and elsewhere. Russia said British Ambassador Nigel Casey was summoned to the foreign ministry for a formal protest after Foreign Secretary David Cameron said last week that Ukraine had the right to use British weapons to strike Russia.
House Republicans plan to move forward next week with holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for his refusal to turn over the unredacted audio of an interview that was conducted as part of the special counsel probe into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents. The House Judiciary Committee is set to convene on May 16 to advance contempt charges against the Cabinet official, according to a person familiar with the matter who was granted anonymity to discuss plans not yet made public. The resolution would then go to the full House for a vote.
OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is warning Conservatives to back down from attempts to block pharmacare legislation, as the House of Commons prepares to vote on the bill for the first time. The legislation is a central condition of the NDP's political pact with the governing Liberals, and includes a program to cover select contraceptive and diabetes medications and supplies. Conservative health critic Stephen Ellis tabled an amendment to the bill last month that, if passed, would effectively q
Some attendees at a recent rally for the former president had a hard time when pressed on some of their beliefs.
Ukraine already uses the Su-24, which even Russian ally Belarus said in 2022 that it's modified to carry nuclear weapons.
The former Republican National Committee chair also exposed the "fallacy" of what the presumptive GOP nominee claims ahead of the 2024 election.
As the Democratic minority leader in a Republican-controlled House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries' influence is normally limited. That is because the chamber's embattled speaker, Republican Mike Johnson, is expected to need the support of Jeffries' opposition Democrats to fend off an effort by hardline members of his own party to topple their second party leader in just eight months. A small band of hardline Republicans made history in October when they ousted their speaker from the role for the first time ever, setting off a messy weeks-long leadership fight that brought the chamber to a halt.
Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty ImagesAn Indian lawmaker whose party is allied with the country’s prime minister is believed to have fled to Germany amid allegations that he sexually assaulted or raped as many as 400 women, reports say.Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Indian prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, allegedly fled after thousands of flash drives were left in public places including parks and bus stands last month in the southern state of Karnataka, where Revanna holds office.
The former president's daughter-in-law wants to disenfranchise some Americans who vote by mail.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesSen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) raised the alarm over GOP senate hopeful Kari Lake’s suggestion that voters “strap on a Glock” to prepare for the election season, saying it has the potential to incite violence.“It’s dangerous,” Kelly told Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press. “What Kari Lake said could result in people getting hurt or killed.” Mark Kelly on Kari Lake's incendiary rhetoric: "Kari Lake has never been elected to anything. I don't expect he
Cruise boat operators in Kingston, Ont., say they're already losing passengers and are poised to lose tens of thousands more if the federal government sticks to its timeline for fixing the LaSalle Causeway.Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) estimates the causeway — damaged at the end of March and closed to all traffic since — won't be fixed until July.Now more than a month since the unexpected closure, companies have described the department having a "lack of urgency" in finding a sol