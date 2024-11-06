Republican Hal Rogers wins reelection to Kentucky's 5th Congressional District

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Hal Rogers won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Kentucky on Tuesday. Rogers was unopposed in the Appalachian district covering portions of southern and eastern Kentucky. Rogers has represented the district since 1981. He has used his seniority to try to uplift the region’s economy amid a sharp decline in coal jobs. Rogers has also focused on fighting the state’s opioid addiction woes, expanding rural broadband, boosting tourism and steering money for flood-control efforts in his district. Rogers is a former House Appropriations Committee chairman, and he still holds a seat on the powerful committee. The Associated Press declared Rogers the winner.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • ‘Gutless’ CEOs Jolted by Attacks From Trudeau’s Surging Rival

    (Bloomberg) -- The crowd gathered on the 54th floor of TD Bank Tower, an imposing glass-and-steel edifice in Toronto’s financial district, was a who’s who of the Canadian business elite. There were CEOs and tech moguls and bankers who had paid as much as C$1,725 ($1,240) each for a chance to hear from Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Conservative Party.Most Read from BloombergFrom Housing to Immigration, Key Ballot Initiatives and Local Races to FollowIstanbul Tries Free Public Transit to Hel

  • Ohio sheriff's lieutenant apologizes for 'won't help Democrats' post, blames sleep medication

    SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio sheriff's patrol commander who declared on Facebook that he would not help Democrats and would require proof of who a person voted for before providing them aid has apologized, blaming prescribed sleep aids for causing his “out of character” actions.

  • Some Republican-led states refuse to let Justice Department monitors into polling places

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Some Republican-led states say they will block the Justice Department's election monitors from going inside polling places on Election Day, pushing back on federal authorities' decades-long practice of watching for violations of federal voting laws.

  • Israel's Netanyahu dismisses his defense minister as wars rage. Protests erupt across country

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday dismissed his popular defense minister, Yoav Gallant, in a surprise announcement that came as the country is embroiled in wars on multiple fronts across the region. The move sparked protests across the country, including a mass gathering that paralyzed central Tel Aviv. Netanyahu and Gallant have repeatedly been at odds over the war in Gaza.

  • Arrest at U.S. Capitol Heightens Fears Over Election Violence

    WASHINGTON—An arrest Tuesday at the Capitol of a man who police said was carrying a torch and smelled like fuel underscored Election Day anxiety gripping the nation’s capital. U.S. Capitol Police halted tours for visitors for the rest of the day in order to investigate the incident. The arrest came amid security threats, voting disinformation, and fears of violent protests in response to the outcome of the deadlocked presidential race in a bitterly divided country.

  • Security fencing goes up around White House, Capitol, VP residence

    New security fencing went up around the White House, U.S. Capitol and Vice President Harris’s residence in Washington, D.C., as authorities prepare for Election Day in the event there may be political unrest in the coming days. The Secret Service constructed 8-foot metal fences around the White House and Treasury Department complex and the adjacent…

  • MPs urge Starmer to secure release of British blogger facing India death penalty

    Jagtar Singh Johal was arrested in November 2017 in Punjab, northern India, while in the country for his wedding.

  • Four-day working week under Labour: How it could work and who is supporting it

    The first official pilot of a four-day working week, involving 17 businesses, starts on Monday and is led by the 4 Day Week Campaign

  • Search for 4 missing boaters in California suspended after crews find 1 child dead and 1 alive

    BODEGA BAY, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended a massive search for four boaters who went missing in Northern California after their boat capsized over the weekend when search crews found an 11-year-old boy alive and recovered the body of a teenager, officials said Monday.

  • Mexico President Sheinbaum chides top court ahead of judicial reform decision

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized the country's Supreme Court on Monday for overstepping its authority as it weighs whether to deem part of a recently-enacted judicial reform unconstitutional. The court is expected to vote on Tuesday on a proposal that seeks to invalidate core parts of the judicial reform, which has already been written into law and requires that all judges be elected by popular vote over the next few years. The scheduled vote puts the Supreme Court on a collision course with Mexico's Congress and presidency and threatens to trigger a full-blown institutional crisis.

  • China Condemns Estonia Lawmakers’ Taiwan Visit as ‘Wrong Signal’

    (Bloomberg) -- China condemned a visit by Estonian lawmakers to Taiwan last week as a violation of the country’s claim over the island, the latest point of tension between Beijing and the Baltic region. Most Read from BloombergParis Restricts Through Traffic in City CenterFrom Housing to Immigration, Key Ballot Initiatives and Local Races to FollowIstanbul Tries Free Public Transit to Help Job SeekersIn Warsaw, Falling Road Deaths Signal a Traffic Safety TurnaroundA five-member delegation from t

  • Supreme Court 'signed my son's death warrant,' mother says of refusal to hear plea

    OTTAWA — The mother of a Canadian man detained in Syria says the Supreme Court of Canada has signed her son's death warrant by closing the door on a plea to hear his case.

  • About 24 states say they'll send National Guard troops to DC for vote certification and inauguration

    WASHINGTON (AP) — More than two dozen states have indicated they would be willing to send National Guard troops to Washington if requested in the weeks following the presidential election and in the runup to the inauguration, Guard officials said Monday.

  • Dispute unfolds between the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, County Council over next year's budget

    Dispute unfolds between the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, County Council over next year's budget

  • UN refugee chief says reducing refugee targets is wise if it prevents backlash

    OTTAWA — It is wise of Canada to scale back the number of new refugees it plans to resettle if that helps stabilize the housing market and prevents backlash against newcomers, the head of the UN refugee agency said during a visit to Ottawa this week.

  • Facebook, Nvidia ask US Supreme Court to spare them from securities fraud suits

    The U.S. Supreme Court is set to consider bids by two tech giants - Meta's Facebook and Nvidia - to fend off federal securities fraud lawsuits in separate cases that could make it harder for private litigants to hold companies to account. After a trio of Supreme Court rulings in June that weakened federal regulators - including the Securities and Exchange Commission that polices securities fraud - the justices may now be poised to rein in the power of private plaintiffs to enforce federal rules aimed at punishing corporate misconduct.

  • Lopsided fight to fill Feinstein's Senate seat in liberal California favors Democrat Schiff

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians are voting Tuesday to fill the U.S. Senate seat long held by the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein after a low-key contest dominated by Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff.

  • Doing nothing not an option, German liberals tell coalition allies

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German Finance Minister Christian Lindner asked his partners on Tuesday to make their own proposals on economic policy after the budgetary package his party floated last week brought Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition to the brink of collapse. The loveless alliance was thrown into disarray when Lindner's neo-liberal Free Democrats, the smallest coalition party, surprised left-wing partners with proposals to revive the economy with public spending cuts, lower taxes and less regulation. Some of their plans, including a call to postpone by five years the target date for making Germany's economy carbon-neutral, were anathema to the ecologist Greens, one of whose senior legislators called the proposals a "provocation".

  • Wisconsin Senate race pits Trump-backed millionaire against Democratic incumbent

    MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race pits two-term Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin against Republican Eric Hovde, a millionaire businessman backed by former President Donald Trump who poured millions of his own money into the contest.

  • 'Beam of light that cut through injustice': Tributes for TRC chair Murray Sinclair

    WINNIPEG — Murray Sinclair, a former judge, senator and chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission into residential schools, died Monday in Winnipeg. He was 73.