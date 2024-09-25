Republican Jason Chambers, candidate for NC House District 2, answers our questions

To help inform voters about the Nov. 5, 2024, election, this candidate questionnaire is available to be republished by local publications in North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Jason Chambers

District/seat: House District 2

County or counties represented: Durham and Person

Political party: Republican

Age as of Nov. 5, 2024: 38

Campaign website: jasonchambersfornc.com

Current occupation: Sales Representative

Professional experience: I have worked in the private sector my entire working career, working for several small-to-medium sized businesses.

Education: Graduated from Northern High School in Durham - 2004; Durham Technical Community College - 2006

Please list any notable government or civic involvement. I have volunteered for several civic organizations in the community and served on the board of one of the volunteer fire departments in the district. I am also active in my local church, where I serve in various capacities.

What would be your top priority if elected?

My top priority will be to serve my constituents by truly being a representative who actively engages with the people I am elected to represent. I will keep the people of District 2 informed on what is going on in the General Assembly.

By percentage, what raises should state employees, school staff and teachers receive in the next state budget?

I am fortunate enough to have family and friends who are state employees, including teachers and other school staff. I certainly appreciate what they do and will work with my colleagues to ensure they are compensated fairly and take into account appropriate cost of living increases and potentially additional raises.

What legislation would you support to improve Triangle transportation, housing or infrastructure? Please be specific.

The rapid growth of our state and in particular the Triangle, has caused a major strain on our infrastructure and a housing shortage as well. I will work with my colleagues to draft meaningful legislation to address and improve these critical issues.

Do you think the legislature should fund about $500 million for private school vouchers through the Opportunity Scholarship program? Why or why not?

Yes. I subscribe to an “all of the above” approach to education in NC. While there are many great public schools, there are some that are severely underperforming. I support the rights of parents to seek the best form of education possible for their children, regardless of it being in a traditional public school, a charter school, private school or homeschooling.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

I consider myself to be an independent thinker and apply common sense to whatever issue I encounter. There are certainly times I will disagree with some in my party or a majority of my party. On the issue of medical marijuana for instance, I do support it and I know there are many in my party who do not. It did pass the NC Senate with a bipartisan vote and I will vote for it as a member of the NC House.

Under the Dome

Get the latest news about North Carolina politics from The News & Observer's award-winning team. Get the free digest sent to your inbox by signing up here.