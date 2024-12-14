Republican lawmaker calls on federal officials to look into New Jersey drone sightings

Numerous sightings of drones, similar to the one pictured, have occurred in New Jersey and the north-east US since November. Photograph: Richard Newstead/Getty Images

A Republican congressman from New Jersey called on federal officials on Saturday to address the many recent drone sightings in the state.

“For weeks, we have asked for the truth and actions to mitigate all threats to people and property,” Chris Smith said at a news briefing. “Now, we are demanding it.”

Smith also announced that he was drafting legislation to allow New Jersey state police to potentially bring down drones after being asked to by local sheriffs.

Smith and other agency leaders held the midday news briefing to discuss the drone sightings, including some near military bases, as bipartisan tension on the issue grows.

The drones have not been identified to date. White House officials have said that they are not owned by the US military but are likely “manned aircraft … being operated lawfully”.

The White House, the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI have all denied that the drones are coming from a foreign power or are UFOS. “Historically, we have experienced cases of mistaken identity, where reported drones are, in fact, manned aircraft or facilities,” an FBI statement released on Friday said.

Nonetheless, Smith on Saturday called the drone sightings “a very considerable danger”, adding that the drone maneuvering suggests a “major military power sophistication”. Smith also questioned whether the drones have come from “violent dictatorships” such as Russia, China, North Korea or Iran.

Smith announced he had reached out to US defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, for permission to use force against “one or more of these unnamed threats to uncover the mystery”. Smith also critiqued comments from the homeland security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, who, along with other federal officials, denied the drones posed a threat.

Smith added that military personnel at New Jersey’s Earle naval weapons station spotted drones, but concerns had not been taken seriously. “Are you kidding me?” Smith said of the drone presence. “An ammunition depot of that caliber and these drones are hovering in close proximity to it.”

Smith said the US coast guard also alleged that a rescue boat was “followed in very close proximity off its stern by numerous drones”. Smith questioned: “Why can’t we bag at least one of these drones and get to the bottom of [this]?”

Drone sightings in New Jersey and other states since mid-November have sparked outrage from some politicians who have called on the Biden administration to act.

Since the drone spotting, the Federal Aviation Administration has put in place “no-fly zones” in some areas of New Jersey, though some officials are calling for statewide bans.