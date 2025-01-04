Republican leaders ask Arizona Supreme Court to take on State Bar duties
The Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature are asking the Arizona Supreme Court to take on the State Bar's regulatory duties.
The Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature are asking the Arizona Supreme Court to take on the State Bar's regulatory duties.
"hot take: being a sexual abuser should immediately disqualify you from being the president of the united states" —@yuridia_mendoza
"This is NOT what we voted for."
(Bloomberg) -- Since winning the US election, Donald Trump has taunted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by calling him governor of a 51st US state, threatened 25% tariffs, and vented that the US is getting ripped off by its northern neighbor because of a trade deficit. Most Read from BloombergIs This Weird Dome the Future of Watching Sports?NYPD Seeking Gunmen After 10 People Wounded Outside Queens VenueDetroit’s Michigan Central Is the Building Revival Story of 2024Burned-Out Parents Need
The new couple were first spotted holding hands in early December, before Don Jr.'s split from longtime fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle had been revealed
Jessica Tarlov told co-host Jeanine Pirro that she was moving "the goalposts" with her immigration talk.
Mike Johnson initially failed his first test to retain power over a super-slim GOP majority on Friday after three Republicans voted against Donald Trump’s chosen candidate for speaker of the House. But after about an hour of backroom cajoling that morphed into hugs on the House floor, Johnson emerged victorious and retained his gavel after all. A second round of voting was averted.
The man suspected of being behind Tesla Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas was a “big” supporter of Donald Trump and voted for him in November, a senior law enforcement official tells the Daily Beast. That revelation came from an interview between Matthew Livelsberger’s loved ones and investigators, the source said. His family added that they believed the 37-year-old Green Beret, who died in Wednesday’s blast outside Trump International Hotel, had Republican leanings. The revelation tracks with o
Democratic strategist James Carville used a word we don’t often hear in politics these days. “I thought Kamala Harris would win. I was wrong,” he wrote Thursday in a New York Times editorial. After spending the last two months analyzing why and how president-elect Donald Trump beat the vice president in November’s presidential election, Carville landed on a very 1992 argument.
President-elect Donald Trump claimed he “was right about everything” early Thursday morning, hours after wrongly trying to link the New Orleans attack to migrants. “Our Country is a disaster, a laughing stock all over the World!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, shortly after midnight. “This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS, with weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership.” In a follow-up post, he proclaimed in the third person: “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING.”
We’re three days into 2025 and already the new year is yielding some pretty strange bedfellows. Veteran left-wing Senator Bernie Sanders weighed in on the civil war currently engulfing MAGA world, which has seen support for high-skilled (or ‘H-1B’) visas pit tech billionaire Elon Musk and fellow DOGE chief Vivek Ramaswamy against nationalist conservatives opposed to more foreign workers coming to the U.S. “Elon Musk is wrong,” Sanders wrote in an X post Friday. “The main function of the H-1B vis
The man the FBI says rammed his truck into New Year's revelers had been having severe financial difficulties despite holding a $120,000-a-year job
Donald Trump accompanied his wife in a black tuxedo.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) ripped the media coverage of the attack on New Year’s Eve revelers in New Orleans early Wednesday morning, arguing the alleged crime should be treated as an act of war. “As I watch coverage of this barbaric, cowardly attack that was ISIS-inspired, it is disturbing how far America has drifted from…
Friday's vote underscores the challenges for Trump in keeping House Republicans united to legislate his agenda.
“Trying to get in the good graces of an autocrat-in-waiting will only result in undermining that free press,” the Pulitzer Prize winner says of her former employer The post Washington Post Cartoonist Ann Telnaes Quits After Bezos-Owned Paper Kills Trump Satire Piece appeared first on TheWrap.
He claims he's not getting fair compensation from the City of Trenton, calling his battle with eminent domain a "nightmare."
Russian natural gas has stopped flowing to Europe via Ukraine after a five-year transit contract expired.
One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.
The tech billionaire has continued his social media criticism of Sir Keir Starmer for the Government’s handling of the UK’s ‘rape gangs scandal’.
The judge in Donald Trump's New York criminal hush money case indicated Friday that he intends to sentence the president-elect to an "unconditional discharge" out of respect for the presidential immunity doctrine. Judge Juan Merchan ordered Trump to appear, either in person or virtually, for sentencing on Jan. 10, which is 10 days before Trump's presidential inauguration. Merchan, in his ruling Friday, called an unconditional discharge the "most viable solution to ensure finality and allow Defendant to pursue his appellate options."