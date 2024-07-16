Republican National Convention: Amber Rose Talks Of What Led Her To Support Donald Trump

Amber Rose, the rapper, model and TV personality, not only got a prime speaking slot at the Republican National Convention, she appeared just after Donald Trump arrived at the Fiserv Forum.

“I am no politician and I don’t want need to be, but I do care about the truth. And the truth is that the media has lied to us about Donald Trump,” she said, to cheers from the crowd.

“I know this because for a long time I believed those lies. So I am here to set the record straight.”

Rose was once highly critical of Trump. She said that she initially believed “the left wing propaganda that Donald Trump was a racist.” But her father, a Trump supporter, denied that, and Rose then researched “all things Donald Trump.”

“I watched all the rallies, and I started meeting so many of you, his red hat wearing supporters,” she said. “I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re Black, white gay or straight. It’s all love.”

Rose, a former stripper, is among a series of celebrity figures appearing at the convention this week. Also on the bill are Dana White and Tucker Carlson.

