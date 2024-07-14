Republican National Convention to proceed despite Trump's attempted assassination investigation
Republican National Convention to proceed despite Trump's attempted assassination investigation
Republican National Convention to proceed despite Trump's attempted assassination investigation
BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump was the target of an apparent assassination attempt Saturday at a Pennsylvania rally, days before he was to accept the Republican nomination for a third time. A barrage of gunfire set off panic, and a bloodied Trump, who said he was shot in the ear, was surrounded by Secret Service and hurried to his SUV as he pumped his fist in a show of defiance.
Some of Donald Trump’s most loyal Congressional allies immediately blamed Joe Biden for Saturday’s assassination bid against the former president–with one claiming: “Biden sent the orders.”In a series of posts on social media, loyalists including Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert sought to link the sniper’s attack to language used by Biden.Blackburn posted on X, formerly Twitter, “Just days ago, Biden said “It’s time to put Trump in a bul
At an event in Detroit, the president poked fun at what's said to be one of his GOP rival's fears.
Zelenskyy has, somehow, found himself in extremely cringeworthy situations — in 2019, at a meeting with Trump, and on Thursday, with Biden.
According to South Korean news outlets, around 30 middle schoolers were publicly shot last week in North Korea for watching South Korean shows.
The Kremlin has said that it finds U.S. President Joe Biden’s comments at the NATO Summit to be “unacceptable” and that the world paid attention to the errors that Biden makes.At the NATO Summit on Thursday, Biden drew gasps from the crowd as he introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin,” to which Zelensky reacted by smiling and shaking his head. When Zelensky took the microphone, he said, “I’m better” than Putin. Biden responded, “You’re a hell of a lot better.” Bide
ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is changing its employee uniform policy following a turbulent ride through a social media storm started by an X user's outrage over two flight attendants who were photographed wearing Palestinian flag pins.
Local media reported that while Japanese authorities believe the ship made a mistake, its captain is still being questioned for the 20-minute incident.
As Trump travels across the country holding rallies, the furthest Melania has ventured is to fundraisers hosted at her own homes. What happens if Trump wins — and then divorces his wife? asks Gustaf Kilander
Russia's energy profits are tumbling, and the nation could face major financial trouble as it loses access to the US dollar, one economist says.
Former national security adviser John Bolton mocked President Biden’s message to Democrats, telling them to “suit up” because he was driving them all off a cliff. Bolton joined CNN’s Jim Acosta on Friday to discuss Biden’s Thursday press conference. The president has insisted that he is not dropping out of the race despite growing calls…
VANCOUVER — A court hearing for the Saskatchewan government to argue for an injunction to stop the Canada Revenue Agency from collecting millions in carbon levy money has been cancelled.
Duane Gastant' Aucoin believes his message for Pierre Poilievre came across "loud and clear" on Thursday, when Aucoin stood with his back turned while the Conservative leader addressed the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) in Montreal."Him and his party are very vocal on attacking two-spirit rights across the country," said Aucoin, who was at the assembly as a delegate from the Yukon, and as interim co-chair of the AFN's two-spirit council."I just could not sit there in good conscience and just wi
In his first solo press conference since his June debate performance, Biden repeatedly insisted he will remain in the 2024 presidential race
ABC News Senior Investigative Correspondent Aaron Katersky offers the latest about the shooting at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Russia has carried out a recent string of hybrid attacks against NATO, ranging from GPS jamming to attempted assassinations.
The spot is “so misleading and deceptive it should be taken down at once," said the CNN anchor.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro, who is currently in jail on contempt of Congress charges, is expected to speak at next week's Republican National Convention just hours after his release.
Anxious Democrats are looking for signs of Joe Biden's thinking from his Thursday press conference as the debate over the president's future roils the party. Biden sounded bullish Thursday, insisting he's best situated to defeat former President Donald Trump this November and that he's staying in the race despite his shaky performance in last month's debate. "No, unless they came back and said, 'There’s no way you can win,'" Biden said Thursday when asked if he would consider dropping out if his team showed data suggesting he could lose.
"We need some new characters on this sitcom we call the country," the "Real Tme" host jokes The post Bill Maher Ranks Possible Biden Replacements, Says Gretchen Whitmer ‘Owns Dogs but Doesn’t Shoot Them’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.