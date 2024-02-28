Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley campaigns in Colorado
The former South Carolina governor, who has vowed to stay in the nomination race through Michigan and Super Tuesday, has shown her party to be deeply divided.
If conservatives think shiny sneakers will sway Black Americans to vote for Trump, it shows you how out of touch they are with the community.
Democratic strategist James Carville said people who are donating money to the Republican National Committee (RNC) and former President Trump are “begging to be stolen from,” as Trump attempts to make his daughter-in-law the committee’s co-chair. “These people want to be stolen from,” Carville told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki. “The people that give Trump money or…
NASCAR legend Richard Petty’s family released a statement Saturday saying the King did not endorse Christian Castelli’s bid for Congress.
A similar Monmouth University poll from 2016 found that 7% of voters reported friendships ending due to the election.
Trump wins easily in SC. But did he get twice as many a candidate ever received?
Reuters/ Sergei Savostyanov/ SputnikAn opposition official in Transnistria, the Kremlin-backed breakaway region in Moldova, has warned that the pro-separatist government will be holding an extraordinary session of congress to formally request Russian annexation this week. “A request should be voiced, on behalf of citizens living on the Left Bank, to Russia, to accept Transnistria into the Russian Federation, and on February 29, Putin will announce this in his address,” Chorba said in a post on s
Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers see a major opportunity this week to use his criminal document mishandling case in Florida to create an impasse on his calendar for the two federal judges overseeing his major criminal cases.
Hostin and her co-hosts were discussing Trump's recent appearance at the Black Conservative Federation Gala on Friday
Of course, he went there. But African Americans aren’t buying his indecent comparison — and they aren’t buying his mug shot T-shirts, either. From Toriano Porter:
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) could be moving closer to endorsing former President Trump, a nod from an influential detractor that would serve as a powerful message for Trump. Two sources familiar with the situation told The Hill that top lieutenants for the two GOP behemoths — Chris LaCivita, Trump’s campaign manager; and Josh…
Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) warned Tuesday that her colleague Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-Mich.) anger at President Biden over his administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war could backfire if it helps elect former President Trump, who she said could be far worse for Palestinians. Dingell said it is important to listen to the Muslim and Arab…
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesOn the heels of the death of Russia’s main opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, swirling questions remain as to who will now lead the Russian opposition.His widow, Yulia Navalnaya, who had typically avoided the spotlight and interviews, has already come bursting onto the scene, announcing that she would continue Navalny’s fight.“I will continue the work of Alexei Navalny,” she said in a video posted to social media. “And I call on you
Prince Harry has been issued a stark warning about the future of his residency in the US by former president Donald Trump. Trump has said Prince Harry will be “on his own” if he is re-elected as president for a second term this year.
A member of the Republican National Committee (RNC) said it would be “totally misleading” for the committee to spend campaign funds on any candidate’s legal fees, including former President Trump. Henry Barbour, an RNC member from Mississippi, floated two draft resolutions over the weekend that would prevent the committee from paying Trump’s legal fees and ensure it…
WASHINGTON (AP) — While Joe Biden and Donald Trump are marching toward their respective presidential nominations, Michigan's primary on Tuesday could reveal significant political perils for both of them. Trump, despite his undoubted dominance of the Republican contests this year, is facing a bloc of stubbornly persistent GOP voters who favor his lone remaining rival, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and who are skeptical at best about the former president's prospects in a rematch against Bide
Ex-CIA chief of Russia operations Steve Hall said Sunday he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin is proving to his doubters that he was right to expect the United States to lose its “nerve” and eventually stop aiding Ukraine as Russia presses forward in its war. “This has been a very good couple of weeks for…
Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro has asked the U.S Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to allow him to remain out of prison while he appeals his contempt of Congress conviction. The filing comes two weeks after U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta denied Navarro's request to remain free during his appeal. "Dr. Navarro respectfully requests expedited briefing and disposition of this matter because he expects imminent direction to report to the Bureau of Prisons to serve his four (4) month sentence," Navarro's attorney wrote to the Court of Appeals on Friday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has appealed his $454 million New York civil fraud judgment, challenging a judge’s finding that Trump lied about his wealth as he grew the real estate empire that launched him to stardom and the presidency. The former president’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal Monday asking the state’s mid-level appeals court to overturn Judge Arthur Engoron’s Feb. 16 verdict in Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit. Trump’s lawyers wrote in court papers that they're asking the a
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade is warning former President Trump against listening to Steve Bannon, his former White House chief of staff, and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), one of his closest allies in Congress. “I think both candidates have to realize this: If Joe Biden listens to the ‘squad,’ he loses,” Kilmeade said on Tuesday’s…