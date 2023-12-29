Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley hosts town hall in Lebanon; addresses trailing Donald Trump
The socialite Ksenia Sobchak faces backlash despite her Putin ties after attending an infamous party in Russia.
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert announced Wednesday she is switching congressional districts, avoiding a likely rematch against a Democrat who has far outraised her and following an embarrassing moment of groping and vaping that shook even loyal supporters. In a Facebook video Wednesday evening, Boebert announced she would enter the crowded Republican primary in retiring Rep. Ken Buck's seat in the eastern side of the state, leaving the more competitive 3rd District seat she barely won last year — and which she was in peril of losing next year as some in her party have soured on her controversial style. “The Aspen donors, George Soros and Hollywood actors that are trying to buy this seat, well they can go pound sand," she said.
Trump bizarrely reposted a word cloud showing what poll respondents suggested are his main motivations for becoming president again.
The conservative attorney butted heads with Elie Honig over the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to bar Trump from the ballot.
The Republican presidential candidate faced intense backlash after she declined to identify slavery as the cause of the Civil War.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said in a Thursday interview that, if elected president, he would fire special counsel Jack Smith, who brought two indictments against former President Trump, on “day one” of his hypothetical term in office. DeSantis made the case for why he was the best candidate to win the GOP nomination in…
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was asked at a New Hampshire town hall about the reason for the Civil War, and she didn’t mention slavery in her response. She walked back her comments hours later. Asked during Wednesday night's town hall in Berlin what she believed had caused the war — the first shots of which were fired in her home state of South Carolina — Haley talked about the role of government, replying that it involved “the freedoms of what people could
A federal appeals court on Thursday denied a request by former President Trump to pause author E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case against him while the Supreme Court considers his claim of immunity. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York issued a single-page denial of the appeal, two weeks after ruling…
A second group of Russian occupiers from the 71st regiment of the Russian Armed Forces surrendered on the Zaporizhzhya front, reporting mistreatment by the Russian command and significant losses, OC West Telegram channel reported on Dec. 27.
Russian celebrities are issuing groveling apologies as they face major backlash to Anastasia Ivleeva's raunchy party.
Scott Olson/Getty ImagesA petition to block Donald Trump from the Wisconsin primary ballot was summarily dismissed “without consideration” by the Wisconsin Elections Commission—but that won’t stop the local brewery owner who filed it from trying to take it all the way to the top, he said Thursday. The petition filed by Kirk Bangstad, described as the “firebrand” owner of the Minocqua Brewing Co. by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, was rejected out of hand by the commission because it cannot addre
Retired US Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton breaks down the airstrike Ukraine claims to have carried out that destroyed a Russian ship.
Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) bashed former President Trump online and said Christians who support him “don’t understand” their religion. “I’m going to go out on a NOT limb here: this man is not a Christian,” Kinzinger said on X, formerly known as Twitter, responding to Trump’s Christmas post. “If you are a Christian who…
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson outlined his belief that his long-shot GOP presidential campaign could pull ahead in the event of one or more criminal convictions of former President Trump in an interview with Politico. Hutchinson told the publication that he believed Trump will be convicted on at least one of the four federal and state…
The last Nordic country to join the alliance is still waiting for Turkey and Hungary to clear its path.
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his country's military, munitions industry and nuclear weapons sector to accelerate war preparations to counter what he called unprecedented confrontational moves by the U.S., state media said on Thursday. Speaking on the policy directions for the new year at a key meeting of the country's ruling party on Wednesday, Kim also said Pyongyang would expand strategic cooperation with "anti-imperialist independent" countries, news agency KCNA reported. North Korea has been expanding ties with Russia, among others, as Washington accuses Pyongyang of supplying military equipment to Moscow for use in its war with Ukraine, while Russia provides technical support to help the North advance its military capabilities.
Russian President Vladimir Putin must be stopped in his war against Ukraine or all of Europe will pay a much higher price, Moldova's pro-European president, Maia Sandu, said in an interview published on Wednesday. Sandu has long denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine and singles out the Kremlin as the biggest threat facing her country, which lies between Ukraine and EU member Romania. "You must understand that Putin will not stop unless he is stopped," Sandu told the Romania-based media group Veridica.
Rep. Tim Walberg traveled to Uganda to voice his support for the country's law that sentences people to death for "aggravated homosexuality."
Vice President Kamala Harris' political prospects dimmed under intense scrutiny at the White House. As 2024 nears, she has begun to turn it around.
The Supreme Court has become the ultimate force in the 2024 presidential election as the justices face several disputes over the fate of GOP frontrunner Donald Trump.