Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley hospitalized for infection

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has been hospitalized for an infection, his Washington office announced Tuesday.

Grassley, 90, is "receiving antibiotic infusions at an area hospital to treat an infection," his office said in a statement. "He is in good spirits and will return to work as soon as possible following doctors' orders.

Grassley’s spokesperson, Taylor Foy, said Grassley went to the hospital Sunday where they did tests to make a diagnosis and begin the infusions. That treatment is ongoing.

“He’s in good spirits,” Foy said. “He never likes to be away from his job, so he’s in as good of spirits as he can be.”

Iowa's senior senator is the most senior member of the chamber, and has held his seat since 1981.

Foy said he could not share any information about how long Grassley might remain in the hospital. But he said Grassley is expected to make a full recovery.

This story will be updated.

