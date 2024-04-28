Republican Sen. J.D. Vance says he hasn't spoken to Donald Trump about being his VP pick

Karissa Waddick, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Who will former President Donald Trump pick as his 2024 running mate? The vice presidential speculation has already started.

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, has long been thought of as a potential pick for the former president. Trump will not be running with his former vice president, Mike Pence, after the two publicly split in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

But on Sunday, Vance appeared to throw cold water on the idea that he's already spoken to the former president about the rumors that he's a VP contender.

“I talked to President Trump a lot. We're very close,” Vance, 39, said during an appearance on “Fox News’ Sunday.”

But he added that he's "never spoken to him about being vice president.”

If Trump were to ask Vance to be his No. 2, the Ohio native said he would “have to think seriously about it,” adding that he believes it is “really important” that Trump wins in the fall.

Vance, who in 2016 described himself as a “never Trump guy,” is now among the presumptive GOP nominees' closest allies. Their unlikely political friendship began in 2022, after Trump endorsed Vance in his bid for the Senate. The former reality TV star’s support is widely credited with helping Vance win the race.

The Ohio Republican is also reportedly close with the ex-president's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Before he was elected to the Senate in 2022, Vance ran a Ohio-based venture capital firm for startups and authored the 2016 memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” about his Appalachian upbringing.

He is far from the only person Trump is rumored to be considering for vice president. The real estate mogul’s short list is also said to include Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, among others.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: J.D. Vance says he hasn't spoken to Donald Trump about 2024 VP pick

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • US Air Force awards $13 billion Doomsday plane contract to Sierra Nevada

    The Survivable Airborne Operations Center (SAOC) project is intended to replace the aging 1970s-era aircraft, which is approaching end-of-service life, an Air Force spokesperson said in a statement. Work on the SAOC will be carried out in Colorado, Nevada and Ohio and is expected to be completed in 2036, the Air Force added. Reuters in December reported that the U.S. Air Force eliminated Boeing from its competition to develop a successor to the E-4B Nightwatch.

  • Coronation Street officially confirms return of evil Nathan Curtis

    Coronation Street has confirmed the return of Bethany Platt's evil abuser Nathan Curtis.

  • Moskowitz slams Greene: ‘We won’t even let her name a post office. We’re not going to let her take out the speaker’

    Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) said on Sunday that he thinks Democrats would be inclined to save Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) from a potential ouster threat, if Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) forces a vote on his removal. In an interview on MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” Moskowitz reiterated that Democrats would ultimately take their cue from House…

  • RFK Jr. hits back after Trump’s ‘barely coherent’ rant

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hit back at former President Trump following his “barely coherent” rant on Truth Social on Friday night targeting the independent presidential candidate. “When frightened men take to social media they risk descending into vitriol, which makes them sound unhinged,” Kennedy said Saturday in a post on the social platform X. “President…

  • Is Trump guilty as charged? Just watch his behavior and he will tell you | Opinion

    Opinion by readers of The Fresno Bee: Letter to the editor on Trump’s trials and his body language.

  • Joe Biden Stings Trump At White House Correspondents’ Dinner: “Donald Has Had A Few Tough Days Lately. You Might Call It Stormy Weather”

    Joe Biden got in a few zingers at his rival Donald Trump, but he devoted a large part of his remarks to the serious threat to democracy. “Donald has had a few tough days lately. You might call it stormy weather,” Biden quipped, referencing Trump’s current hush money trial. The president also riffed on reports …

  • Lindsey Graham’s Whiny Trump Defense: Tiger Woods Paid Hush Money Too!

    CNNSen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) shrugged off the “catch-and-kill” scheme at the heart of Donald Trump’s hush-money trial on Sunday, claiming that it wasn’t a big deal because “a lot of celebrities” had done the same thing with the National Enquirer.CNN anchor Dana Bash, meanwhile, helpfully reminded the Trump sycophant that those celebrities weren’t running for president at the time.During an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, Graham said that he believes the Supreme Court will likely send Tr

  • ‘SNL’ Star Colin Jost Ends Brutal Roast With Heartfelt Biden Endorsement

    AFPAlthough Colin Jost is no stranger to solo stand-up comedy, most of America recognizes him best as part of a duo. He’s famous for being the straight-edged “Weekend Update” co-anchor on Saturday Night Live, working alongside the much raunchier, more dangerous Michael Che. How would Jost fare on his own? The answer, it turns out, is perfectly fine. His roast at Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner was nowhere near as brutal as Stephen Colbert’s famous WHCD roast in 2006, but it w

  • Donald Trump is running against Joe Biden. But he keeps bringing up another Democrat: Jimmy Carter

    ATLANTA (AP) — As Donald Trump campaigns for a return to the White House, he often reaches back more than 40 years and seven administrations to belittle President Joe Biden by comparing him to 99-year-old Jimmy Carter. Most recently, Trump used his first campaign stop after the start of his criminal hush money trial in New York to needle the 46th president by saying the 39th president, a recently widowed hospice patient who left office in 1981, was selfishly pleased with Biden's record. “Biden i

  • Trump Tower: Take a Tour of the Saddest Building in NYC

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyFor the duration of his criminal trial, Donald J. Trump has moved back into the penthouse of Trump Tower at the corner of 5th Avenue and 56th Street. With the owner and former president back in residence, you might think they’d spruce up the abutting commercial and retail space. You’d be wrong. The Daily Beast dropped in earlier this week for a tour of the “crown jewel of The Trump Organization.”FIFTH AVENUE ENTRANCEMetal barriers tak

  • Mark Meadows asked the Supreme Court to recognize his 'just following orders' defense. A right-wing justice wasn't buying it.

    Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, an appointee of Donald Trump, didn't sound like he was going to help Meadows with his Georgia prosecution.

  • What Trudeau's podcast appearances say about the Liberals' next ballot box question

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows Canadians aren't listening. He knows his defence against Conservative attacks over his signature climate policy isn't working, at least not yet. But he plans to keep trying. And while he's at it, his office is trying something new to get the Liberal government's message out. Trudeau recently appeared on four podcasts as he travels the country talking up the Liberals' latest budget, which he's pitching as a plan to inject more economic fairness into so

  • Calmes: That scowl. The gag order. Frightened jurors. Who's on trial, a former president or a mob boss?

    It's downright disturbing to contemplate the similarities between the Donald's hush money trial and that of an organized crime don.

  • How Justice Amy Coney Barrett drove the Supreme Court’s debate on abortion and Trump immunity

    Chief Justice John Roberts may emerge as the pivotal vote in two politically charged cases on abortion and presidential immunity the Supreme Court heard this week, but it was Justice Amy Coney Barrett who owned the arguments.

  • Donald Trump is now blasting RFK Jr. for taking support from him

    Donald Trump said on his Truth Social website that a vote for RFKJr. would essentially be a 'wasted protest vote'

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem defends shooting family dog that was 'untrainable.'

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said the dog ruined a hunt and later attacked chickens owned by a local family in her upcoming memoir.

  • CNN Poll: Trump maintains lead over Biden in 2024 matchup as views on their presidencies diverge

    Donald Trump continues to hold an advantage over President Joe Biden as the campaign – and Trump’s criminal trial – move forward, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. And in the coming rematch, opinions about the first term of each man vying for a second four years in the White House now appear to work in Trump’s favor, with most Americans saying that, looking back, Trump’s term as president was a success, while a broad majority says Biden’s has so far been a failure.

  • New York D.A. Fails to Stop for Speeding Ticket, Swears at Police Officer: 'I Understand the Law Better Than You'

    In bodycam footage of the exchange, District Attorney Sandra Doorley admitted to going 20 miles per hour over the speed limit and said, “I don’t really care"

  • Echoing Their Client, Trump’s Lawyers Pursue an Absolutist Defense

    NEW YORK — Donald Trump is a thrice-married man accused of covering up a sex scandal with an adult film actor after the world heard him brag about grabbing women by their genitals. But when Trump’s lawyers introduced him to a jury at his Manhattan criminal trial this past week, they dwelt on a different dimension: “He’s a husband. He’s a father. And he’s a person, just like you and just like me.” That half-hour opening statement encapsulated the former president’s influence over his lawyers and

  • Putin’s War Will Soon Reach Russians’ Tax Bills

    BERLIN — President Vladimir Putin of Russia is about to institute a rare tax increase on corporations and high earners, a move that reflects both the burgeoning costs of his war in Ukraine and the firm control he has over the Russian elite as he embarks on a fifth term in office. Financial technocrats in Putin’s government are searching for new ways to fund not just an expensive war in Ukraine but also a broader confrontation with the West that is likely to remain costly for years. Russia is all