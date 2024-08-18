Republican Senator Warns Trump: 'Showman May Not Win This'

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a news conference outside the Trump National Golf Club on Aug. 15, 2024, in Bedminster, New Jersey. Credit - Adam Gray—Getty Images

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham shared advice for former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday morning. He surmised that Trump should focus on policy rather than personal attacks on opponent Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Policy is the key to the White House,” he told moderator Kristen Welker.

Welker initially showed Graham a clip of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley—a one-time opponent to Trump in the Republican primary—who provided her stance on Fox News on Tuesday.

“The campaign is not going to win [by] talking about crowd sizes. It's not going to win talking about what race Kamala Harris is. It's not going to win talking about whether she's dumb. You can't win on those things,” the former U.N. ambassador said. “I think the campaign needs to focus, that's the main thing. This is a winnable election, but you need to focus.”

Read More: Trump Falsely Claims Harris Hasn’t Always Identified as Black

Graham said that Haley and other Republican politicians should join him and campaign for Trump, rather than just giving advice, but ultimately echoed Haley’s remarks.

“Yeah. I don’t think—I don’t look at Vice President Kamala Harris as a lunatic,” Graham said “I look at her as the most liberal person to be nominated for President in the history of the United States.”

WATCH: Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC (R) says “policy is the key to the White House,” while Donald Trump focuses on personal attacks against Kamala Harris.



“If you have a policy debate, he wins. Donald Trump the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election.” pic.twitter.com/HnKaq4nlo4 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 18, 2024

After a quick squabble about Harris’ position on fracking, Welker asked Graham point blank: “Do you think former President Trump should stop talking about Vice President Harris’ race and intelligence?”

Highlighting that his response came under an advisory capacity, Graham said: “President Trump can win this election. His policies are good for America and if you have a policy debate for President, he wins. Donald Trump the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election.”

Graham went on to add that he believes the way Trump will win is by spending the 80 days until the election focusing on his policies—to define how he will “fix broken borders” and “lower inflation.”

Graham and Trump have had a varied relationship over the years. Graham was a major critic of Trump during his ascendancy to President in 2016. However, Graham later became an ally of Trump. The two continue to have disagreements, though, including earlier this year when Graham “respectfully” disagreed with Trump about abortion being a “states’ rights issue.”

Contact us at letters@time.com.