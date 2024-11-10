Republican US Rep. Eli Crane wins second term in vast Arizona congressional district

Jacques Billeaud
·2 min read

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Eli Crane won reelection in a Republican-leaning congressional district covering vast swaths of rural Arizona.

Crane faced a spirited challenge from Democrat Jonathan Nez, the former Navajo Nation president, in the 2nd District race. Nez was vying to become the first Native American to represent Arizona in Congress.

In a statement late Saturday, Crane commended Nez for entering the race and thanked voters.

"I will continue using every tool in my arsenal to fight against the corruption and selfish interests of the DC elites to put rural Arizonans FIRST,” Crane wrote. “I'm laser-focused on working with President Trump to lower inflation, secure the border and return to peace through strength.”

The district covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern Tucson suburbs. It includes 14 of the 22 federally recognized tribes within the state.

Nez said in a statement late Saturday that he called Crane to congratulate him on a hard-fought victory.

“Although we didn’t get the outcome we hoped for, the work we began together is not over,” Nez wrote.

Crane, a former Navy SEAL who served in the military for 13 years, is a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus and a staunch ally of President-elect Donald Trump, who won Arizona. Crane was among eight U.S. House Republicans nationally who voted to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker in 2023.

Crane focused on securing the U.S.-Mexico border and supporting military veterans. In 2022, he unseated three-term Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran after the rural district was redrawn to become significantly more conservative.

Nez campaigned largely on securing water rights and fulfilling the needs of rural residents. Nez was the Navajo president from 2019 to 2023 but lost his reelection bid. He also served as the tribe's vice president, a Navajo County supervisor and a Navajo Nation Council delegate.

Three other U.S. House races in Arizona were too early to call Saturday, most notably the 1st and 6th Congressional Districts.

Republican David Schweikert is seeking an eighth term in the affluent 1st Congressional District that includes north Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills and Paradise Valley. His challenger is Democratic former state Rep. Amish Shah.

The 6th Congressional District race pits Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani against Democrat Kirsten Engel, whom he narrowly beat two years ago. The district runs from Tucson east to the New Mexico state line and includes a stretch of the Arizona-Mexico border.

The U.S. Senate race in Arizona between Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, an Iraq War veteran, and Republican Kari Lake, a well-known former television news anchor and staunch Trump ally, also remained too early to call Saturday.

Jacques Billeaud, The Associated Press

