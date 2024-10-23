Republican VP candidate JD Vance holds a campagin rally in Tucson, Arizona
Republican Vice Presidential nominee Senator JD Vance held a campaign rally in Tucson, Arizona, on Tuesday.
The veteran Democratic strategist also picked apart a pattern involving Donald Trump and high-profile Republicans.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Tuesday called his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris “lazy," criticizing the vice president with a word long used to demean Black people in racist terms.
The billionaire Microsoft co-founder notes that to this point, he has "a long history of working with leaders across the political spectrum" The post Bill Gates Makes Unprecedented $50 Million Pledge to Back Kamala Harris: ‘This Election Is Different’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Even Trump's most loyal followers are getting bored of the outrage, John Bowden reports from Greenville
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the U.S. Army to release documents related to ex-President Donald Trump's controversial visit to Arlington National Cemetery in August.
Here are the facts about a video in which the vice president addressed anti-abortion demonstrators at a Wisconsin campaign rally.
The disgraced former mayor’s long list of property and valuables is scheduled to be placed in receivership
One critic responded to Ralph Babet with the dictionary definition of "self-own."
Swift endorsed Kamala Harris, who is running against Ivanka's father Donald Trump in the presidential election, in September
Politico journalist Kyle Cheney outlined how the Republican nominee may try to "subvert" the election on "Morning Joe" The post Trump Has a ‘More Extreme’ Path to Take Power Even if He Loses Election, MSNBC Analyst Says: ‘Very Different This Time’ appeared first on TheWrap.
"I am from rural Appalachia. As you can imagine, 99% of the people I know are very much Trump supporters...however, I am supporting Kamala Harris."
Barack Obama did not hold back on this critique of his successor.
It does not look like the two are singing from the same hymn sheet.
Lara Trump’s statement Monday on the radio show The Breakfast Club that she has never heard her father-in-law say anything racist drew a laugh from co-host Charlamagne tha God. Trump, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, was asked to respond to the well-supported allegations that Donald Trump—who has been questioning Vice President Kamala Harris‘ race—is racist.“That‘s ridiculous. I’ve known this man for 16 years,” she said, after co-host DJ Envy mentioned how the former president
Recent polling, including new surveys out Tuesday, shows that 2024 may produce something never seen before in American history: The House could flip from Republican to Democratic control, while the Senate may flip from Democratic to Republican control.
‘We’re going to frack, frack, frack!’ former president said, before adding: ‘Like a duck’
The Trump campaign is preparing for a possible presidential transition by creating a list of banned staffers, according to a report by Politico.The top priority is keeping out the architects of Project 2025, a conservative presidential playbook that Democrats have called extreme and Donald Trump has sought to distance himself from.A source told Politico that Donald Trump Jr. is the one who’s leading the charge on the ban. Trump Jr. echoed a similar sentiment to The Wall Street Journal. “My job i
Ex-president once again raises notion that election could be tainted by fraud his campaign failed to prove existed in 2020
UPDATE: The event is now planned for Medlar Field.
Masculinity is under attack, but not by Kamala Harris. The threat comes from the candidate wearing more makeup.