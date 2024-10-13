Republican VP nominee JD Vance makes a pit stop Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway

J.D. Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president, attended the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

Vance attended the event, a playoff race, with his family and was not expected to give prepared remarks.

Former President Donald Trump also attended a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway this year. He attended the Coca-Cola 600 in May. Then, Trump met with Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3 car for Richard Childress Racing. He also visited Dillon’s pit box.

Below are photos from Vance’s visit Sunday.

Scott Smith, left, Vice Presidential Nominee Senator JD Vance, center and NASCAR team owner Richard Childress, right, listen to the National Anthem prior to the running of the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

Vice Presidential Nominee Senator JD Vance, center, clasps his hands in prayer as the invocation is given prior to the running of the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

Vice Presidential Nominee Senator JD Vance, right, laughs as he talks with people along pit road at Charlotte Motor Speedway prior to the running of the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday, October 13, 2024 in Concord, NC.

Vice Presidential Nominee Senator JD Vance, right, speaks with NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, left and team owner Richard Childress, center, on pit road at Charlotte Motor Speedway prior to the running of the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday, October 13, 2024 in Concord, NC.

Vice Presidential Nominee Senator JD Vance, center, carries his son, Ewan, onto pit road at Charlotte Motor Speedway prior to the running of the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday, October 13, 2024 in Concord, NC.

Donald Trump Jr., was among the fans and personalities along pit road at Charlotte Motor Speedway prior to the running of the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday, October 13, 2024 in Concord, NC.

Donald Trump Jr., right, stops and poses for photos with people on pit road at Charlotte Motor Speedway prior to the running of the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday, October 13, 2024 in Concord, NC.

NASCAR fans fill pit road at Charlotte Motor Speedway prior to the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday, October 13, 2024 in Concord, NC.

Vice Presidential Nominee Senator JD Vance, center, laughs with Donald Trump Jr., back to camera, along pit road at Charlotte Motor Speedway prior to the running of the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday, October 13, 2024 in Concord, NC.

NASCAR team owner Jack Roush, left, shakes hands with Vice Presidential Nominee Senator JD Vance, right, prior to the running of the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

Vice Presidential Nominee Senator JD Vance, center, shakes hands with crewmen along pit road at Charlotte Motor Speedway prior to the running of the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday, October 13, 2024 in Concord, NC.