Republicans attack Kamala’s VP pick over his record on trans rights and George Floyd riots

Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, was selected by Kamala Harris for his appeal among both progressives and moderates - Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Tim Walz, the Minnesota governor who Kamala Harris has selected as her running mate, has been attacked by Republicans for his pro-trans policies and handling of riots following the killing of George Floyd.

Ms Harris announced Mr Walz as the Democratic vice-presidential candidate on Tuesday, calling the former teacher and national guardsman a “battle-tested” leader who has “delivered for working families”.

Mr Walz, 60, called it “the honour of a lifetime”. The pair were due to hold their first joint appearance at a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Being selected by Kamala Harris as a running mate is 'the honour of a lifetime', Mr Walz said - AP

Donald Trump’s campaign branded Mr Walz a “dangerously liberal extremist” following the announcement.

The former president, 77, claimed the vice-presidential candidate will “unleash Hell on Earth”, as he warned in a fundraising message that Mr Walz was already “pulling in millions” of dollars in campaign donations for the Democrats.

Mr Walz, a straight-talking Midwesterner, was selected by Ms Harris for his broad appeal among both progressives and moderates.

But Republican officials have seized on his delivery of a slate of Left-wing priorities during his two terms as governor to paint him as a radical.

Donald Trump warned that Mr Walz was already 'pulling in millions' in Democratic Party campaign donations - Umit Bektas/Reuters

They have highlighted his backing of legislation to turn Minnesota into a “trans refuge” state, including signing an executive order to protect access to gender-affirming health care.

Mr Walz also signed a bill into law which requires public schools to stock period products in boys’ bathrooms.

Lack of name recognition

Republicans have criticised Mr Walz’s handling of widespread riots and looting following the 2020 murder of George Floyd, a black man murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

The most immediate challenge facing Mr Walz is his lack of name recognition with less than three months until Election Day on Nov 5.

A recent ABC News/Ipsos survey found nearly nine in 10 American adults did not know enough to have an opinion about him.

The most immediate challenge facing Mr Walz is his lack of name recognition - Steve Karnowski/AP

Ms Harris selected Mr Walz over the Democratic establishment’s preferred pick, Josh Shapiro, a rising star who enjoys broad popularity in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania, where he is governor.

Progressives had fiercely lobbied against the 51-year-old Mr Shapiro over his staunch support for Israel.

Mr Walz, meanwhile, had been enthusiastically backed by the party’s Left flank, with endorsements from the Vermont senator Bernie Sanders and the New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Progressives lobbied against Josh Shapiro, the Pennsylvania governor, over his staunch support for Israel - Bastiaan Slabbers/Reuters

However, his broad appeal is underscored by the fact that his selection was also celebrated by moderates.

Joe Manchin, once the Democrats’ most conservative senator and now an independent, hailed Mr Walz as “the real deal”.

“I can think of no one better than Governor Walz to help bring our country closer together and bring balance back to the Democratic Party,” he said.

The pair remain the underdogs

His selection was also hailed by both pro Israel and pro-Palestine groups.

However, Ms Harris is reported to have acknowledged to Mr Walz that the pair remain the underdogs in the 2024 race against Trump and JD Vance, his vice-presidential pick.

She told her running mate their path to victory relies on winning over middle class voters by focusing on the economy and abortion rights, according to CNN.

Mr Walz has been backed by the Democratic Party's Left flank, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York congresswoman - Anadolu

Trump continues to lead in several polls of battleground states, but Ms Harris hopes Mr Walz will bolster her support in the critical “blue wall” states of Michigan and Wisconsin.

The Trump campaign has targeted the Rust Belt and had even focused on Mr Walz’s home state of Minnesota, once considered a reliably blue bastion in the Midwest.

The selection of Mr Walz, a plain-speaking, denim-wearing bespectacled white man, is an acknowledgment the Democrats need to win back blue collar voters in the American heartlands.

Critical battleground states

Mr Walz’s experience both as governor and as a former Congressman, as well as his personal rapport with Ms Harris, were also critical to his selection, White House insiders said.

Joe Biden said the pair were “a powerful voice for working people and America’s great middle class”.

They will spend the next five days touring critical battleground states, visiting Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Detroit on Wednesday and Phoenix and Las Vegas later in the week.

