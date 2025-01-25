Republicans Bow to Trump, Confirm Scandal-Ridden Hegseth as Defense Secretary

Pete Hegseth — a former Fox News personality who has been accused of sexual assault, alcohol abuse, mismanaging two nonprofits he helmed, and a litany of other indiscretions — has been confirmed as the United States Secretary of Defense. Hegseth, who promised senators he would stop drinking if given the keys to the Pentagon, will be tasked with managing the nation’s military and its 2.8 million employees.

“He’s a good man,” President Donald Trump said of Hegseth while speaking to reporters Friday morning. “Pete is a very, very good man.”

Hegseth was confirmed in a 50-50 vote, with Vice President J.D. Vance breaking the tie. Every Senate Democrat and only three Republicans — Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Susan Collins (R-Maine), and in a last minute surprise, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — opposed Hegseth’s nomination. The GOP’s gains in the chamber last November meant Hegseth could afford to lose three Republican votes and still take the Pentagon’s top job. Some believed Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) could be the deciding fourth vote after McConnell made it three, but he ultimately voted to confirm, putting Hegseth’s fate in the vice president’s hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought I was done voting in the Senate,” Vance wrote on X after the vote finished. Vance resigned as a senator from Ohio earlier this month ahead of his confirmation as vice president.

McConnell issued a lengthy statement explaining his decision after the vote wrapped. “Effective management of nearly 3 million military and civilian personnel, an annual budget of nearly $1 trillion, and alliances and partnerships around the world is a daily test with staggering consequences for the security of the American people and our global interests,” he wrote. “Mr. Hegseth has failed, as yet, to demonstrate that he will pass this test.”

Murkowksi and Collins both issued statements on Thursday.

Murkowski noted that Hegseth’s “prior roles in his career do not demonstrate to me that he is prepared for such immense responsibility,” referencing the “accusations of financial mismanagement and problems with the workplace culture he fostered” at the two veterans groups he ran. Murkowski also cited Hegseth’s comments opposing women serving in the military, the allegations of sexual assault and excessive drinking, and his admitted infidelity. “Men and women in uniform are held accountable for such actions, and they deserve leaders who uphold these same standards,” Murkowski wrote.

Collins did not cite the sexual assault or alcohol abuse allegations in her statement, but did note his comments about women in the military and concerns that he does not have “the management experience and background” the position requires. “Mr. Hegseth also appears to lack a sufficient appreciation for some of the policies that the military is required to follow,” Collins added, noting America’s codified “prohibitions against torture.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The points Murkowski and Collins outlined have been the subject of a media firestorm since Trump’s announcement last month that he wanted Hegseth to run the military.

Hegseth has been accused of rampant alcohol abuse; cultivating a toxic, sexist workplace while leading a veterans group; drunkenly yelling “Kill all Muslims!” while on a work trip; drunkenly rushing the stage at a strip club while out with coworkers; botching the finances of both veterans groups he led; and being an “abuser of women” who “belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around, and uses women for his own power and ego” (the quotes were from Hegseth’s mother). Hegseth was also the subject of a disturbing sexual assault allegation in 2017. Hegseth claims the encounter — which took place while he was still married, weeks after he had a baby with his mistress (whom he would later marry) — was consensual. He revealed in a Senate questionnaire that he paid the accuser $50,000 to keep quiet about the incident.

It seemed at times as if Hegseth’s nomination might be in trouble — but he dug in and blamed the media long enough for Republicans to rationalize supporting him. It’s unlikely many if not most of the senators who voted for him actually believe he’s qualified for the job, though.

Hegseth’s confirmation is the most terrifying testament yet of the degree to which Congress is in thrall to Trump, rather than to the United States. Republican lawmakers are there at his pleasure, and they will do his bidding regardless of the damage it may cause to the nation they have pledged to serve. Trump wanted Hegseth, and the Senate largely abdicated their duty to “advice and consent” in order to deliver him.

More from Rolling Stone

ADVERTISEMENT

Best of Rolling Stone

Sign up for RollingStone's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.