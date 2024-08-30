Kamala Harris’s first campaign interview lasts just 27 minutes

Despite promises from the network that 'nothing was off the table', the interview was short lived

Republicans have mocked Kamala Harris for giving her first campaign interview lasting just 27 minutes, in which she insisted her “values have not changed” despite her abandonment of liberal policies.

The vice-president appeared with her running mate, Tim Walz, for a short interview on CNN on Thursday, and was accused of escaping scrutiny on key policy questions including the war in Ukraine.

Ms Harris, who took over the Democratic nomination after Joe Biden withdrew from the race on July 21, has refused to give any interviews and restricted her public appearances to speeches and campaign stops.

Despite promises from the network that “nothing was off the table”, Ms Harris’s first sit-down interview lasted just 27 mins, and was padded with rolls of footage of her on the campaign trail.

Republicans mocked her for giving a short interview, and for appearing beside Mr Walz to “babysit” her.

“How many minutes of fluff filler did CNN have to run to make up for the ridiculously short interview?” said Jason Miller, a Trump campaign spokesman.

“Did CNN have to cut some of Kamala’s answers, and that’s why they couldn’t fill the hour?”

Trump posted on his TruthSocial platform: “BORING!!!”

The moment she found out Biden was quitting

Although Ms Harris was asked about her shifting policy positions on fracking and immigration policy, she also spent several minutes talking about the time she was cooking bacon for her family when she heard Mr Biden was dropping out of the race.

In another segment, she was encouraged to talk about her niece, who was pictured watching her convention speech in a viral photograph last week.

“It’s very humbling. It’s very humbling in many ways,” she said.

She was not asked about the war in Ukraine, and spoke about the war in Gaza for less than two minutes.

Ms Harris said that while her policy positions have altered since her primary campaign in 2019, her “values have not changed”.

Donald Trump, Ms Harris’s Republican opponent, has dubbed her “Comrade Kamala”, and his campaign has dredged up her previous liberal views during the 2019 Democratic primary campaign.

Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Georgia on Thursday - GETTY IMAGES

On fracking, which she previously planned to ban entirely, she said: “I believe it is very important that we take seriously what we must do to guard against what is a clear crisis in terms of the climate.”

Asked about her position on the US southern border, she said: “We have laws that have to be followed and enforced, that address and deal with people who cross our border illegally, and there should be consequences.”

Harris: I want an ‘opportunity economy’

During the interview, Ms Harris pitched herself as a “consensus” candidate, pledging to appoint a Republican to her Cabinet if she wins November’s election and claiming to represent middle America.

“I think it’s really important... to have people at the table when some of the most important decisions are being made that have different views, different experiences,” she said.

Asked about her top priorities on “day one” of her presidency, she said she would look to enact her vision for an “opportunity economy” – a rebranding of Biden-era economic policies that includes a new commitment to prevent “price gouging” on groceries.

Mr Walz was asked about Republican accusations that he lied about his service record by claiming he had been to a war zone when serving in the National Guard.

“I speak candidly. I wear my emotions on my sleeves, and I speak especially passionately about our children being shot in schools and around guns,” he said.

Pushed on the question of him being deployed, he added: “My grammar is not always correct”, before accusing his political opponents of attacking his family and his dog.

“The one thing I’ll never do is I’ll never demean another member’s service in any way,” he said.

04:01 AM BST

03:31 AM BST

Trump’s reaction to Harris’s interview

03:21 AM BST

Trump promises free IVF for Americans

Away from the Democrats for a moment, Donald Trump has vowed to make IVF free for everyone who wants it.

The former president has promised to force either the government or health insurance to cover the costs of in vitro fertilisation.

Trump at a rally in Wisconsin on Thursday night - GETTY IMAGES

03:04 AM BST

Cautious Kamala gets away unscathed – but this was a missed opportunity

Kamala Harris tackled this interview the same way she’s approached her entire campaign: a cautious, do-no-harm attitude.

Nothing underscored that hesitancy more than the strange choice to have her running mate accompany her for her first major interview.

In the event, Ms Harris fielded the overwhelming majority of the questions, but the imagery of Tim Walz by her side was unnecessary.

The Harris campaign will probably be pleased with how the interview went.

She avoided any major missteps. She navigated a tricky course by being respectful towards Joe Biden while pivoting to charting a new course forward.

But Ms Harris still struggles to appear charismatic and communicate in the short and snappy phrases that primetime TV lends itself to.

It’s also hard to see many of her responses generating viral clips that reach young voters online.

Above all, this was a missed opportunity for the Vice President to effectively articulate who she is and why she is running to a large audience.

02:58 AM BST

‘Softball’ question won’t go unnoticed

That’s it for the CNN interview. It will not go unnoticed that the last question was something of a softball, asking both candidates about their families and prompting them to talk about their pride in younger relatives.

Although there was some discussion of policy in the last hour, there was no real attempt to push Ms Harris or Mr Walz on how they would achieve their political goals in office.

Some of the more difficult questions were directed at Mr Walz, especially the alleged lies about his past, but in policy terms we did not learn much about what both would try to achieve, beyond their previous statements.

Both are likely to feel happy with how that went, but there will now be even more calls for other networks to be given interviews so Americans can hear more from the Democratic ticket.

02:56 AM BST

Harris finds a better message

Another smart response from Kamala Harris as CNN interviewer Dana Bash once again tries to draw the vice-president on the significance of her bid.

Ms Harris resists the opportunity to lean in.

Instead, she says: “Listen, I am running because I believe that I am the best person to do this job at this moment for all Americans, regardless of race and gender.”

That is a better message to strike a chord with many Americans watching at home.

CNN is really doing a lot with very little with this interview.

They have maximised the number of ad breaks between what has not, so far, been a very substantive interview.

We have not learned much more about where Kamala Harris stands on key policies than we knew before it began.

02:55 AM BST

Harris asked about viral photograph of her niece

Ms Harris is asked about a viral picture of one of her nieces watching her convention speech, below.

She is asked why she has not talked about race and gender much on the campaign trail. She would be the first female president and the second person of colour to hold the office.

“I am running because I believe that I am the best person to do this job at this moment for all Americans, regardless of race and gender,” she says.

“But I did see that photograph, and I was deeply touched by it... it’s the back of her head, her two little braids, and then I’m in the front of the photograph, obviously, speaking.

“And it’s very humbling. It’s very humbling in many ways.”

Kamala Harris and her niece

02:53 AM BST

Walz asked about moment his son cried at DNC

Mr Walz is asked about the moment his crying son, who has a nonverbal learning disorder, shouted “that’s my dad” after his convention speech.

“I am grateful for so many reasons to be on this ticket, but that moment to understand what was really important, to have my son feel a sense of pride in me that I was trying to do the right thing,” he says.

He adds that it was a “visceral emotional moment” and he was “grateful I got to experience it”.

02:51 AM BST

There’s a lot of padding in this

For those not watching this live, the interview is being padded out by CNN with clips of Ms Harris and Mr Walz on the campaign trail, and live shots of Dana Bash in Savannah, Georgia.

Is this an admission from the network, as was claimed by Republicans this afternoon, that the interview is quite short?

02:45 AM BST

The moment Harris found out Biden was stepping down

Ms Harris is next asked about the moment she found out that Joe Biden was dropping out of the presidential race. It was a Sunday, and she says she was at home making breakfast with her family.

“We were sitting down to do a puzzle, and the phone rang, and it was Joe Biden, and he told me what he had decided to do,” she says.

Asked if she immediately asked about an endorsement, Ms Harris says her “first thought was not about me, to be honest with you”.

“My first thought was about him, to be honest. I think history is going to show a number of things about Joe Biden’s presidency.”

02:43 AM BST

Her warmth for Biden is genuine

The interview turns to Joe Biden’s decision to stand aside.

This is the strongest we’ve heard his deputy, as she talks about the sequence of events that led to her replacing him on the Democratic ticket.

There is genuine warmth in Kamala Harris’ voice as she describes his “intelligence”, “commitment” and “disposition”.

Ms Harris is less robotic, and more relaxed, as she discusses the momentous moment Joe Biden revealed to her that he was withdrawing from the race.

She sets the scene: it was a Sunday family brunch. Her young grandnieces were asking for more bacon. Then the President of the United States called.

It’s showing more of her human side - something often lacking in her public exchanges, and a source of ridicule to her critics.

But she goes on to say she has “no regrets” about defending the 81-year-old Mr Biden’s ability to serve a second term.

I can imagine that clip being circulated by Trump’s campaign in the days and weeks ahead.

02:42 AM BST

Here comes the Harris ‘word salad’

Ms Harris has been criticised for her speaking style, and we have reached the first moment of the interview where she speaks in her trademark “word salad” style:

“I’m talking about an era that started about a decade ago where there is some suggestion – warped I believe it to be – that the measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you beat down,” she says.

“Instead of where I believe most Americans are, which is to believe that the true measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you lift up.

“That’s what’s at stake, as much as any other detail that we could discuss in this election.”

02:41 AM BST

Harris asked if she regrets standing by Biden

Ms Harris is asked about telling the American public that Joe Biden was still fit to serve as president after his disastrous debate performance on June 27, which ultimately led to him standing down. Does she regret standing by him?

“No, not at all,” she replies. “Not at all. I have served with President Biden for almost four years now, and I’ll tell you, it’s one of the greatest honors of my career.

“Truly, he cares so deeply about the American people. He is so smart and loyal to the American people.

“And I have spent hours upon hours with him, be it in the Oval Office or the Situation Room. He has the intelligence, the commitment and the judgment and disposition that I think the American people rightly deserve in their president. By contrast, the former president has none of that.”

02:39 AM BST

Harris speaks with real empathy about Gaza

Kamala Harris appears to be warming up to the interview with her answer on the Israel-Gaza conflict.

It is one of the toughest issues for Democrats, and has deeply divided her party.

Ms Harris is not wavering from Joe Biden’s position - advocating for defending Israel while also backing a ceasefire deal and a longer term commitment to a two-state solution.

But it’s her ability to speak with empathy about the plight of Palestinians in Gaza which has made her more palatable to many progressives.

02:38 AM BST

Walz asked about IVF ‘lie’ claim

Tim Walz is then asked whether he lied about his wife receiving IVF treatment, which is another claim of Republicans from the last fortnight.

“You had to clarify, that you had said that you and your wife used IVF, but it turned out you used a different kind of fertility in order to have children,” Dana Bash said.

“And then, when you ran for Congress in 2006 your campaign repeatedly made false statements about a 1995 arrest for drunk and reckless driving. What do you say to voters who aren’t sure whether they can take you at your word?

Mr Walz replies that he has been “very public” about his life, adding: “I certainly own my mistakes”.

“I won’t apologise for speaking passionately, whether it’s guns in schools or protecting of reproductive rights. The contrast could not be clear between what we’re running against.”

02:37 AM BST

Walz finally speaks and defends his military record

Tim Walz gets his second question of the night, and is asked about claims he lied about his military record by saying that he had served in a war zone.

A former member of the US National Guard, Mr Walz was never deployed abroad and the campaign later said he “misspoke”.

Mr Walz says that some people have been surprised by him because he “speak[s] like they do”.

“I speak candidly. I wear my emotions on my sleeves, and I speak especially passionately about our children being shot in schools and around guns,” he says.

Pushed on the question of him being deployed, he adds: “My grammar is not always correct”, before accusing his political opponents of attacking his family and his dog.

“The one thing I’ll never do is I’ll never demean another member’s service in any way,” he says.

Tim Walz

02:34 AM BST

That was a smart answer

Asked about the comments on her race, Ms Harris signals that she doesn’t want to engage with identity politics with the briefest responses. It’s a “tired playbook”, she says, “news question, please”.

It is a smart answer and one that reflects her campaign’s approach to her historic candidacy.

As one of Ms Harris’ allies, California senator Laphonza Butler, said during the sidelines of the DNC last week: “As a black woman, you wake up every day knowing you’re a black woman... so she doesn’t need to profess or wear a sticker on her shirt that she is a black woman”.

02:33 AM BST

‘Israel has a right to defend itself’

Ms Harris is asked about her position on the war in Gaza, which is proving to be one of the most difficult questions for Democrats during this campaign. Many Muslim Americans have deep concerns about the Biden administration’s support for Israel, while others are concerned that Ms Harris would reduce the US’s current supply of arms.

“Let me be very clear, I’m unequivocal and unwavering in my commitment to Israel’s defence and its ability to defend itself, and that’s not going to change,” she says. “But let’s take a step back. October 7, 1,200 people are massacred, many young people who are simply attending a music festival... women were horribly raped.

“As I said, and I say today. Israel had a right, has a right to defend itself.” But she adds: “Far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed.”

Ms Harris says that she supports the Biden administration’s push for a ceasefire deal and will not change the US government’s supply of arms to Israel.

02:30 AM BST

‘Next question please’ – Harris on Trump’s claim she ‘became black’

Kamala Harris is asked about Donald Trump’s claim last month that she “became black” when she entered Washington politics.

In the video below, he suggested to a room of black journalists that she had deliberately used her ethnicity to her political advantage during her campaigns.

Ms Harris’s response is short: “Same old, tired playbook. Next question, please.”

02:29 AM BST

Trembling Harris is visibly nervous

Kamala Harris may be formidable across from opponents in a courtroom, but she has always struggled with being cross-examined herself.

Tonight she appears more at ease than she has done in previous interviews, but is still visibly nervous.

Her voice has a slight tremble, and she frequently resorts to wordy responses - a sign of unease.

02:27 AM BST

Is Harris evading scrutiny?

Over on X, there is plenty of chatter about a claim that the Harris-Walz interview tonight is only 18 minutes long.

It appears to have originated from Jason Miller, one of Donald Trump’s comms managers, who says that it shows the vice-president is evading media scrutiny.

It’s worth noting that we don’t yet know if that claim is true, nor whether it is true that CNN has been asked not to circulate a transcript after tonight.

Let’s see what happens.

02:25 AM BST

This is a delicate juggling act

Kamala Harris is attempting a delicate juggling act.

She is praising her and Joe Biden’s record over the last three years, while also distancing herself from the current economic pain many Americans are feeling.

Ms Harris gave an empathetic response, discussing the price of grocery bills today.

But when asked if she would call “Bidenomics” a success, she evades.

She pivots instead to the reduction in the cost of prescription drugs for pensioners, and extending the child tax credit, two broadly popular policies.

02:22 AM BST

’A Republican in the Cabinet would benefit America’

We have just reached one of the lines that was trailed earlier today, in which Ms Harris tells CNN she would appoint a Republican to her Cabinet.

Asked whether she would appoint a Republican to her Cabinet, she replies: “Yes, I would. [I have] no one in particular in mind.

“We’ve got 68 days to go with this election, so I’m not putting the cart before the horse, but... I think it’s really important...to have people at the table when some of the most important decisions are being made that have different views, different experiences.

“I think it would be to the benefit of the American public to have a member of my Cabinet who was a Republican.”

We have reached the first ad break, and so far Ms Harris has given little away. She has claimed her values haven’t changed since she was a much more liberal politician in California, but stuck to some crowd-pleasing economic policies that had already been announced.

The message so far is that she is a unity candidate – not “Comrade Kamala”.

02:20 AM BST

‘My values haven’t changed’

Ms Harris is repeatedly pushing the message that while her policy positions may have changed in the time she has been in office, her values have not.

Pushed again on the border, she says she “believe[s] there should be consequences” for crossing illegally into the US.

“We have laws that have to be followed and enforced, that address and deal with people who cross our border illegally, and there should be consequences,” she says.

Previously, Ms Harris backed measures to decriminalise border crossings. Now, she says: “Let’s be clear, in this race, I’m the only person who has prosecuted transnational criminal organizations who trafficked guns, drugs and human beings.

“I’m the only person in this race who actually served a border state as attorney general to enforce our laws, and I would enforce our laws as president going forward, I recognise the problem.”

02:18 AM BST

Harris changed her mind on fracking – but won’t say why

In the first challenge on Ms Harris’s earlier policy positions, many of which have now been abandoned, Ms Bash asks whether she still supports banning fracking as she did in 2019.

“No, and I made that clear on the debate stage in 2020 that I would not ban fracking as vice president,” she says.

Pushed on why she changed her mind, Ms Harris adds: “Let’s be clear, my values have not changed. I believe it is very important that we take seriously what we must do to guard against what is a clear crisis in terms of the climate.”

She touts the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act, a major Biden administration to increase investment in clean energy.

At this point, Tim Walz has spoken only once, and only for a few seconds.

02:16 AM BST

A swing and a miss

Kamala Harris had a golden opportunity to pitch herself to voters with the opening question: what would you do on day one as president? She gave a wordy answer with a vague promise to “strengthen the middle class”.

It’s a configuration that might work within a big policy speech, but isn’t an effective way to communicate to voters on primetime TV.

A wasted chance to address the biggest unknown for many Americans: what does Kamala Harris stand for? It’s still unclear.

Kamala Harris

02:13 AM BST

Harris blames economy on Trump’s ‘mismanagement’

The second question to Ms Harris is on the economy, and it is put to her that groceries and homes were cheaper under Donald Trump.

Ms Harris replies with the same policies from her first answer, and explains she would stop “price gouging” on groceries, increase child tax credits and make it easier for Americans to buy homes.

She says that when they came into office, Covid had ravaged the US jobs market and economy, “because of mismanagement by Donald Trump”.

“Today, we know that we have inflation at under 3 per cent, a lot of our policies have led to the reality that America recovered faster than any wealthy nation around the world,” she says.

But she adds: “Prices, in particular for groceries, are still too high. The American people know it. I know it. Which is why my agenda includes what we need to do to bring down the price of groceries, for example, dealing with an issue like price gouging.”

02:09 AM BST

Harris: My priority is to ‘strengthen the middle class’

Dana Bash’s first question is what Ms Harris and Mr Walz would do on day one of their administration, noting that they have “less time to make [their] case to voters than any candidate in modern American history”.

Ms Harris kicks off with one of the main themes of her convention speech last week, replying that one of her “highest priorities” is to “strengthen the middle class” with her “opportunity economy” plans.

She also takes a stab at Donald Trump, who she describes as “the former president”. When pushed, she said two of her first actions would be to extend child tax credits and make it easier for Americans to buy a home.

Mr Walz adds that he too cares about child tax credits, pointing out that he ran a similar scheme in Minnesota, where he is the governor.

02:08 AM BST

Harris has fallen at the first hurdle

After weeks of evading the US media, the pressure was on the vice president to deliver in her first sit-down interview as the 2024 presidential candidate.

It was strange, therefore, that she decided to bring along her running mate, Tim Walz. It sends the message that she cannot handle the spotlight.

Ms Harris has used her nascent campaign to paint herself as a tough prosecutor.

Tonight, she’s suggesting she isn’t resilient enough to handle a one-on-one with a seasoned journalist.

02:06 AM BST

Interview in Georgia begins

We’re off and running - CNN’s Dana Bash introducing the interview as a “watershed” moment. The problem for Kamala Harris in not doing many interviews is that every interview she does do is billed like a Muhammad Ali bout.

CNN have some behind the scenes footage of Ms Harris on her flight to Georgia for tonight’s interview in which she says it is her seventh visit to the southern state this year.

Georgia is a key battleground in the election and polls indicate it will be a close call between Ms Harris and Donald Trump.

01:54 AM BST

‘I think he is a nutcase’

We are a few minutes away from the Harris-Walz interview... and the clock is also ticking on the US election.

In the run-up to the vote on November 5, The Telegraph has spoken to four pairs of US readers – some in the same marriage – who are clashing over a number political issues.

Read our special report: ‘There is nothing Trump could do that would make me vote for him’

01:39 AM BST

No thank you for the music

Abba have demanded Donald Trump stop playing their songs at his campaign events, Iona Cleave writes.

Hits by the Swedish pop group, including Dancing Queen, The Winner Takes It All and Money, Money, Money, were played at a rally for Trump’s running mate JD Vance in July in Minnesota.

The band’s label said on Thursday that Trump’s campaign did not have the authorisation to use their songs nor to show a 10-minute clip of their greatest anthems.

The Trump-Vance campaign have played Abba hits including Dancing Queen, The Winner Takes It All and Money, Money, Money - AP

01:31 AM BST

Harris: I’d put a Republican in my Cabinet

Kamala Harris said she would appoint a Republican to her Cabinet if she wins this year’s presidential election, calling for Democrats to “build consensus” on immigration and green policy.

In a clip of tonight’s interview trailed before it airs, Ms Harris pitched for the support of moderate voters by explaining her change of heart over her previous Left-wing views.

The vice-president, 59, who has been dubbed “Comrade Kamala” by the Trump campaign, said she had spent her career “inviting diversity of opinion” and pledged to bring a Republican into her cabinet if she wins November’s election.

“I think it’s important to have people at the table when some of the most important decisions are being made that have different views, different experiences,” she said.

01:16 AM BST

Vance: Harris can ‘go to hell’

JD Vance has told Kamala Harris to “go to hell” in his latest personal attack on the Democratic presidential nominee, Iona Cleave writes.

Speaking at a Pennsylvania rally on Wednesday, Mr Vance, the running mate of Donald Trump, branded Ms Harris “disgraceful” and “asleep at the wheel” over the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Mr Vance had been asked about an “altercation” which reportedly took place at Arlington National Cemetery earlier this week between Trump’s campaign staff and cemetery officials during a wreath-laying ceremony for 13 US troops killed by a suicide bomber at Kabul airport during the evacuation in 2021.

Mr Vance sought to defend Trump’s controversial appearance, turning the focus on to Ms Harris, who he blamed as vice-president for the deaths of the servicemen.

JD Vance at a convention for firefighters in Boston on Thursday - AP

01:00 AM BST

Harris and Walz to face the media

Welcome to our coverage of Kamala Harris’s interview with CNN – the first time she has been quizzed by the press since winning the Democratic presidential nomination.

Sitting alongside the vice-president will be Tim Walz, her VP pick, who Republicans have suggested is there to “babysit” Ms Harris.

Follow the latest updates from the interview – along with analysis from Tony Diver, our US Editor – right here.