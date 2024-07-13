Republicans rally behind Trump after he’s escorted off stage due to apparent shots in crowd

Former president Donald Trump raises his fist as Secret Service agents in Butler, PA escort him off the stage. (AP)

Republicans rallied around former presidentDonald Trump after Secret Service agents escorted him off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots.

The former president was delivering a rally in Pennsylvania when sounds of popping caused Trump and attendees to duck. Afterward, US Secret Service agents escorted the former president, who raised his fist after he was apparently bleeding.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Trump ally, put out a statement sending support for the former president.

Praying for President Trump. — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 13, 2024

“Praying for President Trump,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene simply posted an image of the president bleeding and pumping his fist.

Representative Matt Gaetz, one of the president’s biggest supporters, put out a defiant statement.

“America is praying for President Trump,” he said. “We will overcome and DEFEAT EVIL! NEVER SURRENDER!”

This is horrific & wrong & evil.



Thank God he appears not to be seriously injured.



Heidi & I are lifting President Trump up in prayer right now. #PrayingForTrump https://t.co/XnmEUTt7YI — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 13, 2024

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas condemned the shooting as well.

“This is horrific & wrong & evil,” he said. “Thank God he appears not to be seriously injured. Heidi & I are lifting President Trump up in prayer right now.”

Join me in praying for President Trump and the law enforcement personnel who are tending to him and citizens at the scene. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 13, 2024

Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee put out a similar statement.

“Join me in praying for President Trump and the law enforcement personnel who are tending to him and citizens at the scene,” she said.

The incident came just days before Trump and other members of the GOP were set to descend on Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention.