Republicans scramble to avert shutdown after Trump scuttles spending deal

  • Republicans in the House of Representatives say they have hammered out a new short-term spending bill that will avert a US government shutdown

  • President-elect Donad Trump has said that "All Republicans, and even the Democrats, should do what is best for our Country, and vote 'YES' for this Bill"

  • Congress had come to a bipartisan agreement previously, but Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk pressured Republicans to reject the deal

  • Many feared that the dispute could lead to a US government shutdown before the holidays, leading to closures and limits on government services

  • Democrats, whose support will be needed, had said that if Republicans "break the bipartisan agreement, you own the consequences that follow"

  • Analysis: The drama could be a taste of things to come as Trump, who led during the longest-ever government shutdown in 2018, prepares to take the White House again in January, writes Anthony Zurcher

