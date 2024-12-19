Republicans scramble to avert shutdown after Trump scuttles spending deal
Republicans in the House of Representatives say they have hammered out a new short-term spending bill that will avert a US government shutdown
President-elect Donad Trump has said that "All Republicans, and even the Democrats, should do what is best for our Country, and vote 'YES' for this Bill"
Congress had come to a bipartisan agreement previously, but Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk pressured Republicans to reject the deal
Many feared that the dispute could lead to a US government shutdown before the holidays, leading to closures and limits on government services
Democrats, whose support will be needed, had said that if Republicans "break the bipartisan agreement, you own the consequences that follow"
Analysis: The drama could be a taste of things to come as Trump, who led during the longest-ever government shutdown in 2018, prepares to take the White House again in January, writes Anthony Zurcher
