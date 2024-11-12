Republicans secure red sweep, Trump taps Rubio for secretary of state

STORY: President-elect Donald Trump's Republican Party will control both houses of Congress when he takes office in January.

Republicans had already secured a majority in the U.S. Senate, and Decision Desk HQ on Monday projected they would hold at least 218 seats in the House of Representatives, with eight races yet to be called in last Tuesday’s election.

The red sweep will enable Trump to push an agenda slashing taxes and shrinking the federal government.

His power will also be backed by a Supreme Court with a 6-3 conservative majority.

The new Congress convenes on Jan. 3, before Trump takes office on the 20th.

Sources also said on Monday that Trump has selected U.S. Senator Marco Rubio to be his secretary of state.

Rubio was arguably the most hawkish option on the shortlist for the post.

In the past he has advocated for a muscular foreign policy to deal with America's geopolitical foes, including China, Iran and Cuba.

Those views have often contradicted Trump, who has accused past U.S. presidents of leading America into costly and futile wars and has pushed for a more restrained foreign policy.

However, Rubio has softened some of his stances over the last several years to align more closely with Trump.

The 53-year-old would be the first Latino to serve as America’s top diplomat.

By selecting Rubio, Trump may help consolidate gains with Latino voters made in the presidential election last week by sending a clear message that they have a place at the highest levels of his administration.