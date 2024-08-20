Which Republicans are speaking at the DNC: See who will take the stage in Chicago

As the Democratic National Convention continues, more speakers will take the stage to show their support for the Harris-Walz ticket. While most speakers are staunch Democrats, some are Republicans, straying from their party to go against former President Donald Trump.

Which Republicans are speaking at the DNC?

There are five Republicans set to speak the convention this week. Each has endorsed Harris or previously endorsed Biden and is carrying over their support over to the Harris-Walz ticket.

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan was elected to the state House in 2012. He was later elected at the state Lt. Gov. in 2018 but did not seek reelection in 2018. Duncan said in May he would vote for Joe Biden, before the president decide not to seek reelection, saying that “disqualified himself through his conduct and character.”

Mesa, Arizona Mayor John Giles

Mesa, Arizona mayor John Giles endorsed the Harris campaign last month, saying his state has faced the brunt of Republican attempts to subvert the 2020 election results.

"In the spirit of the late Sen. John McCain’s motto, 'Country First,' I call on other Arizona Republicans to join me in choosing country over party this election and to vote against Donald Trump," Giles wrote in an opinion column in The Arizona Republic, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Former Illinois U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger sat on House committee that investigated Trump's role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Kinzinger said in June that "Donald Trump threatens the future of America" and endorsed the then Biden-Harris campaign.

Former Trump White House national security official Olivia Troye

Previously working for the Trump White House, Olivia Troye said on X, formerly Twitter, that "a second Trump term will bring more turmoil."

"As a lifelong Republican, I may not agree with Kamala Harris on everything, but I trust her to protect our freedoms, uphold the rule of law & provide steady leadership on the world stage," she said. Troye will speak at the convention Wednesday night.

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham

Trump's former press secretary Stephanie Grisham will speak Tuesday night at the Democratic convention. Like Troye, she has been critical of Trump and his campaign via X, using the hashtag #RepublicansForHarris.

