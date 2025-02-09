How Republicans won the DEI fight: ‘There’s this sort of white male grievance they’re catering to’

Josh Marcus
·6 min read

More than lowering the price of eggs, extending tax cuts, or launching new tariffs against China, or anything else Donald Trump campaigned on, rooting out all signs of diversity, equity, and inclusion has become the main target of Republicans.

And they have successfully wrestled control of the battleground topic from Democrats.

Since taking office, Trump put all diversity, equity, and inclusion workers on leave, and his adviser Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency push for massive spending cuts has singled out purported examples of such work on a seemingly daily basis, equating them with fraud and corruption in nonstop X posts.

More than just changing policy, Trump and Musk have claimed DEI as the malignant force behind every crisis of the new administration, from the deadly aircraft collision above a Washington airport to the fires in Southern California.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a far cry from the politics of just five years ago, when the 2020 police murder of George Floyd launched nationwide protests for racial justice, and an effort everywhere from the federal government to corporate behemoths such as the NBA to signal a commitment to back the very same DEI ideals the Trump administration is now torching.

President Donald Trump campaigned in part on ending the ‘anti-white feeling’ in America. He has now rolled back DEI efforts - an area Democrats have spent years pushing (AP)
President Donald Trump campaigned in part on ending the ‘anti-white feeling’ in America. He has now rolled back DEI efforts - an area Democrats have spent years pushing (AP)

Observers say the flip represents an appeal to a long-simmering white anger, and a spectrum of views ranging from principled opposition to the structure of post Civil Rights-era DEI programs to genuine prejudice and paranoia against measures to make a more equal society.

“I just think there’s this sort of white male grievance they’re catering to,” Debra D’Agostino, a Washington employment attorney who’s been deluged with calls from federal employees hit by the anti-DEI purge, told Politico.

Trump himself said as much on the campaign trail.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about the section of his supporters who claim alleged anti-white racism is a greater issue than anti-Black racism, Trump told TIME in 2024, “If you look at the Biden Administration, they’re sort of against anybody depending on certain views...They’re against Catholics. They’re against a lot of different people… I think there is a definite anti-white feeling in this country and that can’t be allowed either.”

This followed years of Trump dismissing prosecutions against him, many of which happened to be led by Black judicial officials — Fani Willis in Georgia, Alvin Bragg in Manhattan, and Letitia James in New York state — as “racist” witch hunts from radical Marxists.

Trump, as ever, was keying into an insurgent tide in the national mood.

Conservative allies such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Gregg Abbott had spent years fighting to limit student access to books and curricular materials highlighting diverse identities, while at the ground level, right-leaning parent groups like Moms for Liberty became raucous fixtures at school board meetings and county hearings, challenging what they saw as a left-wing influence in education, continuing a tide of rage against local school boards that began during the Covid lockdowns.

That all happened as Democrats were pushing DEI ideals and backing the causes. Photos of politicians such as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi taking a knee alongside the Black Lives Matter movement went viral. The left heaped praise and the right blasted them on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats pushed for more DEI in government and private companies started to add staff and programs focused on improving inclusion.

But it was the Republican attacks that took over the national dialogue.

Democrats pushed DEI in the wake of the George Floyd murder, such as when Democratic lawmakers took a knee to honor Floyd. But, it was the Republican attacks on DEI that have seemingly won out (Getty Images)
Democrats pushed DEI in the wake of the George Floyd murder, such as when Democratic lawmakers took a knee to honor Floyd. But, it was the Republican attacks on DEI that have seemingly won out (Getty Images)

These currents reached their high water mark in 2023, when the Supreme Court, with a strong, Trump-appointed conservative majority, struck down race-based affirmative action in higher education, with Chief Justice John Roberts declaring, “Eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it.”

“That was an energizing moment in the conservative legal movement and in the greater American population,” legal activist Edward Blum, president of the American Alliance for Equal Rights, who helped lead the charge against affirmative action, told The Washington Post.

The Trump campaign, riding this momentum, bet correctly it could peel off some of the traditional Democratic support among Latinos and Black people by arguing it had a better offer: progressives might say they’re about equality, but the GOP would deliver a stronger economy and really make things better for everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Republicans were right, making unexpected inroads across populations and deep blue urban centers.

At the same time, it tapped into support from an ascendant Silicon Valley right, that had long took issue with everything from local progressive governments in Silicon Valley and San Francisco, to more national issues such as the regulation of hate speech online, much of it designed to protect the same minority communities as DEI.

As Trump took office, the corporate world took notice that the anti-DEI crusader was back at the helm, with companies like Meta pulling back on diversity work and installing a more Trump-friendly board.

In Washington, the Trump administration certainly hasn’t ignored identity, though.

It’s made a major push to investigate purported religious discrimination against Jews and Christians.

Figures such as Musk and Vice President J.D. Vance have expended considerable political capital defending those within its ranks accused of racism, like Marko Elez, a DOGE staffer who Musk said he would reinstate after The Wall Street uncovered old social media posts allegedly from Elez, arguing to “normalize Indian hate” and institute a “eugenic immigration policy.”

Vance, whose wife’s family is Indian, even took California congressman Ro Khanna, whose family is also Indian, to task on X for asking that Elez apologize, accusing Khanna of “emotional blackmail” and claiming, “You disgust me.”

Ironically, even when the administration hasn’t explicitly talked about identity, it has seemed to mirror some of the criticisms its ostensible opponents once launched from the left.

Trump’s pardon of hundreds of January 6 rioters stemmed in part from claims that the justice system had treated them unfairly, with aggressive police, unsanitary jails, and overzealous prosecutors.

He called their treatment a “grave national injustice.”

It sounded a touch like what a Black Lives Matter protester might’ve said about people’s incarceration in 2020.

Latest Stories

  • Intel Veteran Warns That Trump ‘Betrayal’ Would Be Catastrophic

    Senior figures in the intelligence community are warning Donald Trump against repeating what they view as one of the worst mistakes in U.S. foreign policy as he contemplates how to handle Ukraine’s war against Russia. “It will be the most tangible abandonment from the Trump foreign policy,” a former senior U.S. intelligence official told the Daily Beast. Trump, who said he could end the conflict in 24 hours, has yet to unveil the details of his plan to stop the war, which has now raged for almos

  • ‘You Are the Government’: Noem Called Out for Trashing ‘Trust’ in Own Administration

    Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appeared to stumble over her words in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday as she claimed Americans “can’t trust the government.” The State of the Union host quickly interrupted Noem to point out: “You are the government!” During the interview, Noem acknowledged that President Donald Trump had given Musk full access to sensitive data about American disaster victims at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

  • Kennedy Center Swipes Back at Unprecedented Trump Shakeup

    The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., released a statement in response to President Donald Trump‘s announcement Friday that he plans to fire board members and name himself chair of the iconic institution. The Center explained that while the president does have the authority to replace board members, these actions would be unprecedented—and that it had not received any direct communication about the proposed changes. “There is nothing in the Center’s statute that

  • Trump Supporters Shared How He Could Lose Their Support, And There's One Issue That's Verrrrry Important To Them

    "We didn't vote for my husband to lose his government career and benefits."

  • A Former Prime Minister Has Condemned Donald's Trump's Decision To Axe US International Aid

    "An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 or above could not have caused more carnage".

  • Illinois governor trolls President Trump in video announcing Lake Michigan's new name

    In a Friday video, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker seemingly throws shade at President Donald Trump, who renamed the Gulf of Mexico last month.

  • Trump Orders NASA to Purge All Mentions of Women in Leadership On Its Websites

    [Redacted] As President Donald Trump's anti-DEI agenda comes to bear on NASA, we're getting a revealing look at what his administration apparently considers to be too woke: women. In a directive sent out just days after Trump's inauguration, NASA personnel were commanded to excise all mentions of anything "specifically targeting" women on the space agency's public websites, 404 Media reports. "Per NASA HQ direction, we are required to scrub mentions of the following terms from our public sites b

  • Trump and His Family Earned Millions from Trump Coin While 810,000 Others Lost Money: Report

    “That coin is a joke," one Trump supporter who said he lost money on the president's memecoin wrote on social media

  • Trump Voters Angry at ‘Chaos’: ‘Not What We Signed Up For’

    The Wall Street Journal reports that the consumer confidence that accompanied President Donald Trump’s entry into office has eroded. The University of Michigan’s February report on consumer sentiment found that it fell by 5 percent, from 71.1 percent in January to 67.8 percent this month. Americans now expect inflation this year will be 4.3 percent, a 1 percent increase from last month. Morning Consult also found that consumer optimism is quickly fading. Consumers are worried about volatile deci

  • ‘You’re Fired’: Trump Gloats After Revoking Biden’s Security Clearances

    Donald Trump has “fired” Joe Biden. The president seemed to be reveling in his newly reclaimed powers when she shared in a Friday night Truth Social post that he has revoked his predecessor’s security clearances and canceled his daily intelligence briefings. Former presidents lose security clearance following the transition of power, but receive courtesy intel briefings in case their advice is needed on current affairs, according to the Center for Presidential Transition. However, there have bee

  • Trump Reveals Melania’s Reaction to Musk’s ‘Straight Man’ Love Confession

    Donald Trump suggested the First Lady was willing to share him after Elon Musk declared his “straight man” love for the president on Friday. While apparently taking a break from his bid to remake the federal government, the tech billionaire confessed on X, “I love @realDonaldTrump as much as a straight man can love another man.” The amorous outburst has been viewed more than 35 million times (and counting).

  • Why is Trump punishing South Africa and who are the Afrikaners he wants to give refugee status to?

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump followed through on his promise to punish South Africa by signing an executive order Friday stopping all aid to the country over what he called a human rights violation against a white minority group.

  • Egypt announces emergency Arab summit after Trump's Gaza plan infuriates key allies

    CAIRO (AP) — Egypt announced Sunday that it will host an emergency Arab summit on Feb. 27 to discuss “new and dangerous developments” after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed to resettle Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

  • 'Should I just laugh?': Energy experts question Freeland's pledge to push LNG

    OTTAWA — Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland’s pitch to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) to allies is drawing skeptical reactions from those who say her government neglected the sector over the past decade.

  • Trump has put America’s allies in an impossible position. That might be where he likes them

    For two weeks, America’s friends held their tongues, before Donald Trump’s controversial comments on Gaza forced many Western nations to speak out. He has left them in a difficult spot, however.

  • How a Trans Lawmaker Fired Back After Being Misgendered by a Trump Ally on House Floor

    A President Donald Trump loyalist misgendered Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.), who is a transgender woman, on the House floor. While presiding over the House on Thursday, Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) introduced McBride as “the gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride.” Rather than take the bait, however, she opted to eviscerate the Trump administration from a policy standpoint.

  • Bill Maher Gives Blistering 6-Word Summation Of Trump's 'Extralegal' Strategy

    The talk show host had a snappy comeback for Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)

  • ‘It’s a Circus’: Trump Unleashes Chaos at Key US Science Agency

    (Bloomberg) -- The email arrived in US government workers’ inboxes just after 1 a.m. East Coast time on Friday, with the subject line “IMPORTANT CLARIFICATION - URGENT ACTION.”Most Read from BloombergNice Airport, If You Can Get to It: No Subway, No Highway, No BridgeSin puente y sin metro: el nuevo aeropuerto de Lima es una debacleCitadel to Leave Namesake Chicago Tower as Employees RelocateThe Forgotten French Architect Who Rebuilt MarseilleNYC Sees Pedestrian Traffic Increase in Congestion-Pr

  • Steele Says Trump Appointed Rubio Secretary of State Just to ‘Punk the Hell Out of Him’

    A host of MSNBC’s flagship weekend show suggested on Saturday that President Donald Trump picked former Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state as an act of ritual humiliation. Former RNC Chair Michael Steele, who co-hosts MSNBC’s The Weekend, was chatting with Susan Del Percio, a GOP strategist, when the issue came up on Saturday morning’s broadcast. “I’ve always looked at Donald Trump selecting [Rubio] as a way to punk the hell out of him,” Steele said. “Because this is a guy who has a core.

  • "Don't screw with us": Canadian ministers warn Trump as tension grows with U.S.

    The tone in U.S.-Canada relations has dramatically shifted, as leaders emphasize Canada’s growing significance on the global stage. At a press conference in Toronto on Friday, Employment Minister Steven MacKinnon and Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne underscored Canada’s resilience and strength, with MacKinnon proclaiming, “This country is strong, don’t screw with us, we’ll come out ahead.”