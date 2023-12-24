Repurposing 24 St. Andrew Street to preserve a piece of History

At the December 11 council meeting, The City of Stratford held a public meeting regarding a zone change for land located around 24 St. Andrew Street and the greater Perth County Campus at 1 and 5 Huron Street.

Alexander Burnett, City of Stratford planner, presented the zone change application to the council and city staff members, which would allow 24 St. Andrew Street to be utilized as a small theatre space.

The current building is located within the City’s Heritage Conservation District, and re-using the existing, vacant building is intended to conserve the heritage attributes of the property and building. This proposal presented aimed to repurpose the building and save it from demolition.

The proposed change is to rezone the old building, used previously for the County of Perth Archives, into a small theatre that could enhance the community. “No changes are proposed to take place at the courthouse or the former Service Ontario building as part of this application,” said Burnett.

The purpose of this zone change is to rezone the property from an Institutional Community (IN1) Zone that permits a variety of institutional uses, including an auditorium, a library, a municipal office, a place of worship and a school, to a site-specific Institutional Community Zone.

In addition to the already permitted uses of the property, this change would permit using it as a theatre, theatre classroom, performing art studio, studio theatre, retail store, theatre restaurant, and special event space. This space will hold a maximum theatre capacity of 80 persons and will not permit any additional parking.

24 St. Andrew Street is currently vacant but has been considered for demolition in past years. Perth County and The City of Stratford believe that revamping the space and using it as a small theatre, it would conserve the heritage attributes of the property and building.

A Notice of the Application was sent to surrounding property owners on November 16, and one community member did attend the Council meeting to share her support of the change, “It's an absolutely beautiful building that has sat empty for too long,” she said, “So having a use that is complimentary to the area is great.”

The community member mentioned her concerns about parking in the area, as it is said to be busy at times. Although council also raised concerns regarding parking in the area, City Planner Burnett noted this shouldn’t cause a significant change in traffic due to theatre performances generally taking place after business hours and on weekends.

Stratford City Council intends to consider this application at a future regular council meeting where the members of the council will have an opportunity for a full discussion of the application after reading comments received from the public at this time.

If anyone would like to receive further information of this application, please email clerks@stratford.ca

Amanda Modaragamage, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Stratford Times