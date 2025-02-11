Required hours for certain courses could soon be cut in some N.L. schools

Education Minister Krista Lynn Howell says students often lose interest in certain courses during junior high. (Julia Israel/CBC)

The Newfoundland and Labrador government is looking at making big changes to the public school curriculum, which could mean students in grades seven to nine have the option of taking fewer hours of instruction in music, social studies and French.

The Department of Education is looking to "modernize" the curriculum, which could make some courses fully or partially optional. It's part of a broader curriculum overhaul that is meant to improve outcomes in subjects like math and English and improve student engagement.

But Education Minister Krista Lynn Howell says students are still required to fulfil a minimum amount of hours in mandatory courses, such as social studies and religious education, to meet graduation requirements, but now they will have "a little bit more wiggle room."

"This was one thing that we figure would be a way to bring back some of that engagement and motivate students to continue to be in school," Howell said on Tuesday.

She said the new curriculum will still include essential lessons students would usually learn in a full course. Some social studies modules such as the Legacy of Confederation and Navigating Canadian Civics would still be mandatory, but modules like Echoes of War — Canada in WWI and WWII, would be optional.

Home economics, music and visual arts are among the courses that would become fully optional under the new curriculum.

The education minister also clarified that the possible cuts in instruction hours in certain courses doesn't mean the department needs less teachers.

"When we look at what the outcome should be, we want students who are well versed across all areas and have an opportunity to experience all different types of learning and different subject areas," said Howell.

"We want them to be able to pick things that are meaningful to them."

Trent Langdon, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador's Teachers Association says in order for the policy to work, and to limit the use of cellphones in schools, the government and the English School District will have to help teachers with enforcement.

Trent Langdon, president of Newfoundland and Labrador's Teachers Association, says if some classes become optional then students will miss out on a 'fulsome' educational experience. (Arlette Lazarenko/CBC)

The province will start rolling out the changes in 14 schools in the 2025-26 school year.

Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association (NLTA) president Trent Langdon said the proposed changes are well meaning, but they won't be a "silver bullet" to fix problems in the school system.

"Government's approach is ultimately — from what I've read and I've heard — that they want to increase student success. They want to increase engagement and motivation," Langdon told CBC Radio's The St. John's Morning Show.

However, if classes like social studies become optional, Langdon says there's a fear that students will lose a "fulsome" educational experience.

"There's so many valuable opportunities for learning outside of what is your typical math and reading-type approaches that gives the full experience, let alone the discussion around the arts and music and what that brings from a cultural perspective," he said.

LISTEN | CBC's Jen White chats with Trent Langdon on potential changes coming to the curriculum:

Those subjects help with brain development and help foster a greater understanding of what's happening in the world, he said.

"The more that we're aware of what's happening around the world, let alone south of the border right now, is essential to our learning," said Langdon.

Langdon says he approves of a curriculum "renewal," but teachers are dealing with other variables in the classroom, like students with mental health challenges, addictions or engrained absenteeism.

"Anytime you allow a young person the opportunity to, I guess, opt out or to take a certain path at a young age, are you ultimately limiting opportunities down the road? And that's the big question here," he said.

The education department is looking for feedback and a survey is open until Feb. 28 and a full list of proposed changes is available online.

French in the crosshairs

Some worry there will be further fallout if the new education plan goes ahead.

Maria Mayr is the head of Memorial University's department of modern languages, literatures and cultures. She says she was dismayed when she heard some French modules be become optional going forward.

Core French 7A and 7B will still be mandatory, but other learning modules will be optional.

Maria Mayr, head of Memorial University's department of Modern Languages, Literatures and Cultures, is worries students will miss out on learning French.

Maria Mayr, head of Memorial University's department of modern languages, literatures and cultures, is worried students will miss out on learning French. (Jonny Hodder/CBC)

She's also worried that smaller schools in rural Newfoundland and Labrador could be harder hit by the change if it's brought in, since there are limited resources and teachers who could offer optional modules.

"What if only 10 students choose to do French? Will the school be able to actually choose to offer it?" said Mayr.

While the changes are meant to boost English and math skills, she said improving education should be done in a comprehensive manner.

