Rescue Bear Does 'Morning Stretching' at New York Wildlife Sanctuary

Jenny the Syrian brown bear kicked off the day by striking some serious stretch positions at a wildlife rescue center in Otisville, New York.

The hilarious display was caught on camera and shared on December 20 by the Orphaned Wildlife Center, with one of the volunteers saying on YouTube, “It’s always good to start ur day with a little morning stretching!”

Founded by Jim Kowalczik, Susan Kowalczik, and Kerry Clair in 2015, the Orphaned Wildlife Center, in Otisville, New York, nurtures its animal residents in the hope they can be returned to the wild.

The center often shares videos and updates about the animals in its care to its YouTube channel and Facebook page. Credit: Orphaned Wildlife Center via Storyful