Rescue Crews Search for Victims of Deadly Uganda Landslides

At least 20 people were killed and more than 100 were missing after landslides swept through villages and buried at least 45 homes in eastern Uganda on November 28, according to local news reports.

The landslides hit several villages including Musugu, Namathele and Mamolo, according to local news.

Footage from the Uganda Red Cross Society shows crews in Bulambuli digging through mud in an attempt to recover victims of the landslide. Credit: Uganda Red Cross Society via Storyful