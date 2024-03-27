Rescue Efforts Suspended After Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Officials and emergency services said Tuesday they were suspending the search for six workers reported missing after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore.

The bridge collapsed after it was hit by cargo ship Dali just before 1:30 am on Tuesday, March 26, while construction crews were carrying out repairs.

Active search and rescue efforts were suspended at 7:30 pm, US Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreat told reporters.

“Based on the length of time gone in the search the extensive search efforts that we’ve put into it, the water temperature that at this point we do not believe that we’re going to find any of these individuals still alive,” Gilreat said.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore said recovery operations would begin Wednesday morning.

Aerial footage released by Baltimore County Police Department shows the scale of destruction with tangled metal remnants of the bridge jutting out of the water and the ship stuck in the middle of the river. Credit: Baltimore County Police Department via Storyful

