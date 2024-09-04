Rescue efforts underway as severe floods overwhelm San Angelo

STORY: :: People clinging to trees are rescued as severe floods overwhelm San Angelo

:: Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens

:: San Angelo, Texas

:: September 3, 2024

Heavy rainfall in the area has overwhelmed drainage systems, causing significant street flooding, particularly in low-lying areas.

In the county's main city, San Angelo, local emergency services, including firefighters, responded to a swift water rescue after five people, including a 3-year-old child, were swept away near McMillan and Wright Road.

The victims were found clinging to a tree before being rescued by emergency teams using swift water equipment.

Authorities have warned residents to avoid flooded areas, as urban and river flooding remain a risk, especially near the Concho River.

Various businesses and government facilities, including schools, have either closed or delayed operations due to impassable roads and flood damage.

Weather officials continue to monitor the situation, with additional rainfall expected throughout the day Wednesday, exacerbating already drenched roads.