A Brazilian animal rescue organization has been helping evacuate numerous animals during the devastating floods that swept through the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul.

Footage posted on May 6 and May 7 shows the efforts of rescuers to save pets stranded on rooftops and in flooded homes.

By May 8, at least 90 people had died, and 134 were missing, according to a local news. Credit: GRAD Brasil via Storyful