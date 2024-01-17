Rescue groups reunited with dogs

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Mastermind Toys has terminated about 272 employees as the retailer is turned over to new ownership. In filings made with an Ontario court this month, a monitor representing the toy chain said termination notices have been provided to 232 employees who new owner Unity Acquisitions Inc. will not retain. Another 40 temporary employees will not be kept, the filings from Alvarez & Marsal Canada Inc. on behalf of Mastermind also reveal. The details around Mastermind's workforce come as the b