Rescue teams called to person 'trapped in quicksand'

Peak District mountain rescue volunteers were called to free a person reported to be trapped in quicksand.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) sent six people to assist emergency services at Gillfield Woods at about 13:45 BST on Saturday.

The site, which straddles Totley Brook along the Derbyshire-South Yorkshire border near Sheffield, has some boggy areas where a person had become trapped.

Firefighters managed to free the person, who was walked back to the road unharmed.

A spokesman for the rescue team said: “There are some particularly boggy delphs in that area, so team members made their way to assist.

“On arrival, it was clear that the stuck person had been unstuck by the fire and rescue service - a good conclusion to a messy situation.”

Saturday also saw Edale MRT volunteers helping a walker who had injured their lower leg on Crookstone Knoll, near Edale.

A group of 14 volunteers walked to the site and then stretchered the injured walker to their 4x4 and then back to the road.

Follow BBC Derby on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.

See more

Related internet links