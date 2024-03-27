Rescue Tiger Cub Pounces on Ball in Oakland Zoo

A tiger cub named Lily brought out her inner kitten when she playfully pounced on a ball, footage from California’s Oakland Zoo showed.

Lily, who features in the video released on March 26, was named by an internet poll after she was rescued from a private facility with multiple bone fractures.

Earlier in March, the zoo said the cub would be moved to “a licensed facility specializing in big cat care” once she fully recovered.

“Lily the rescued tiger is now strong enough for more advanced enrichment – also known as better toys!” the zoo wrote on X. Credit: Oakland Zoo via Storyful

