Rescue underway after Israeli strike on Lebanon’s Ain Ed Delb

STORY: :: Rescuers search through rubble for survivors after an Israeli strike on Lebanon's Ain Ed Delb

:: September 30, 2024

:: Ain Ed Delb, Lebanon

:: Mazin al-Khatib, Rescuer

:: "We are rescuing these people, pulling out the living, the torn apart, and the martyrs. That's what we're doing."

Amid the debris, rescue workers were searching for survivors while rubble from flattened buildings lay scattered across the area.

More than 1,000 Lebanese have been killed and 6,000 wounded in the past two weeks, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry, without specifying how many were civilians. One million people - a fifth of the population - have fled their homes, the government says.

The escalation has put Beirut on edge, with Lebanese fearful that Israel will expand its military campaign.

