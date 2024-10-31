Rescue underway for person who fell 40 feet into well, Placer County fire crews say

Placer County authorities are attempting to rescue a person Thursday who fell 40 feet down into a well.

Firefighters with the Penryn Fire Protection District were called for a technical rescue to the 3000 block of Taylor Road at a subsurface well, according to the Fire District.

Rescuers have made contact with the fall victim, the district said in an 11:45 a.m. update.

The Placer Hills Fire Protection District and Cal Fire firefighters also responded to the scene to help.

No other details were immediately available.